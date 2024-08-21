Technology News
  Microsoft Teams Unified App for Personal, Work and Education Accounts Released on Windows, Mac Devices

Microsoft Teams Unified App for Personal, Work and Education Accounts Released on Windows, Mac Devices

Microsoft says Windows and Mac users who already have the Teams app installed will automatically receive the new update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2024 16:33 IST
Microsoft Teams Unified App for Personal, Work and Education Accounts Released on Windows, Mac Devices

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The new Teams app is available for download via the Microsoft Store

Highlights
  • Microsoft rolls out new and unified Teams app for personal and work use
  • It is available to download on Windows 11, 10 devices and Macs
  • Users can access all of their accounts in side-by-side windows
Microsoft Teams was updated to a unified app for personal, work and other usage for Windows and Mac devices on Tuesday. With its introduction, the need for having two separate Teams apps installed on PCs has been eliminated, says Microsoft. Users can also easily switch between different accounts when joining video conferencing calls. Notably, the new unified app was first reported to be in development in March, with a commercial launch planned for May.

Microsoft Teams Unified App

In a blog post, Microsoft announced the new Teams app for personal, work and educational use. Previously, users had to have two separate apps depending on their usage. Following its rollout, users can access all of their accounts in side-by-side windows on a single app, and they can switch between them by tapping the profile picture icon on the top-right corner of the screen. While Microsoft still allows users to join meetings without being signed in, they now have the option to switch accounts before entering a room.

It carries over the existing functionalities of the Microsoft Teams app for personal use, enabling users to create and join meetings for free or create Communities to bring their group together with calling, chat and file-sharing features. The company adds that enterprise administrators who have set sign-in restrictions for their respective user base will have these restrictions respected.

“Whether you're joining a call to connect with a customer or discuss your school's fall fundraiser, simply select your preferred account the moment you join the meeting”, said Amit Fulay, Vice President of Product at Microsoft.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of the new Teams app on the Microsoft Store and it joins the existing apps on Android and iOS app stores. As per the company, users who already have Teams installed will automatically receive the update. Alternatively, they can download the exe (executable) setup file for Teams from the official website to install on their Windows 11/Windows 10 PCs and Macs.

Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Teams for Android, Microsoft Teams for iOS, Microsoft Teams for Education, Microsoft Teams update, Microsoft Teams personal use, Microsoft
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Teams Unified App for Personal, Work and Education Accounts Released on Windows, Mac Devices
