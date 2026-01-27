Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G runs on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.0 on top.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 January 2026 14:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G global variant comes in Black and Light Violet colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 5G may arrive as the 5G version of existing 4G model
  • The phone's pricing is tipped to start at Rs. 15,999 in India
  • The handset's global variant runs Android 16 with One UI 8.0
The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is anticipated to be launched in India soon, following its debut in select global markets earlier this month. It is rumoured to arrive as a 5G variant of the Galaxy A07 4G, which was introduced in August last year. While the company has yet to confirm the handset, the Galaxy A07 5G India pricing, along with the RAM and storage configurations, has been leaked by a tipster.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is tipped to be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, coupled with 128GB of storage. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the upcoming handset's price in India will start at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB variant could be priced at Rs. 17,999.

The leaked prices align with the global pricing of the Galaxy A07 5G. In Thailand, it is offered in the same 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 15,800). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs THB 5,999 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications

The global variant of the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an unnamed 6nm octa-core chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G runs on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.0 on top. It is confirmed to receive six major Android version updates along with six years of security patches.

For optics, the Galaxy A07 5G global variant has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A07 5G, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G launch, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Microsoft Introduces Maia 200 Chipset for AI Inference, Will Power OpenAI’s GPT-5.2

