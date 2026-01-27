The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is anticipated to be launched in India soon, following its debut in select global markets earlier this month. It is rumoured to arrive as a 5G variant of the Galaxy A07 4G, which was introduced in August last year. While the company has yet to confirm the handset, the Galaxy A07 5G India pricing, along with the RAM and storage configurations, has been leaked by a tipster.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price in India (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G is tipped to be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, coupled with 128GB of storage. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the upcoming handset's price in India will start at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB variant could be priced at Rs. 17,999.

Exclusive ✨ Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Indian Pricing 🇮🇳

💰 4GB + 128GB – ₹15,999

💰 6GB + 128GB – ₹17,999



Key highlights ⬇️

📱 IPS LCD display (notch)

⚡ MediaTek Dimensity 6300

🔋 Massive 6000mAh battery

🔌 25W wired charging

🔌 25W wired charging

📸 50MP rear | 8MP front

The leaked prices align with the global pricing of the Galaxy A07 5G. In Thailand, it is offered in the same 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 15,800). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs THB 5,999 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications

The global variant of the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an unnamed 6nm octa-core chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G runs on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.0 on top. It is confirmed to receive six major Android version updates along with six years of security patches.

For optics, the Galaxy A07 5G global variant has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Samsung Galaxy A07 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.