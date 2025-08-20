Technology News
HP Omen 16 (2025) six-cell 83Wh battery with HP's fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 August 2025 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: HP

HP Omen 16 comes with an integrated full-HD webcam

  • HP Omen 16 is available in India in Shadow Black colour
  • The gaming laptop claimed to offer up to 170W Total Processor Power
  • HP Omen 16 comes with an integrated full-HD webcam
HP Omen 16 (2025) has been launched in India on Wednesday as HP's latest gaming laptop in the Omen series. The new model comes with a 240Hz refresh rate display and an 83Wh battery. It runs on new Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors and has a new Tempest Cooling thermal system for heat management. The HP Omen 16 supports up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU with 12GB of dedicated graphics memory.

HP Omen 16 (2025) Price in India, Availability

HP Omen 16 (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,999. The gaming laptop is available through HP World stores, HP online store, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores in the country. It comes in a single Shadow Black colour.

HP Omen 16 (2025) Specifications

The HP Omen 16 (2025) runs Windows 11 and features a 16-inch QHD (1,600x2,560 pixels) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. The display is touted to deliver 3ms response time and 100 percent sRGB coverage. It has Eyesafe certification to minimise blue light exposure.

As mentioned, the HP Omen 16 (2025) can be configured with the latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI processors. It can be paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU alongside 12GB of dedicated graphics memory. The gaming laptop claimed to offer up to 170W Total Processor Power and 115W GPU support.

For video calls, the HP Omen 16 (2025) comes with an integrated full-HD webcam with a noise reduction feature to eliminate unwanted background sounds. For thermal management, the laptop has a new Tempest Cooling technology. It features a new fan cleaning technology that is claimed to reverse the fan to remove dust, controlled through the Omen Gaming Hub. HP states that the laptop operates at 46dBA.

The HP Omen 16 (2025) features a six-cell 83Wh battery with HP's fast charging support. The fast charging technology is advertised to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It carries a customisable per-key RGB keyboard with the Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio integration for offering a customised gaming setup theme. It comes with an optional RGB light bar.

Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1600x2560 pixels
Touchscreen No
OS Windows 11
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
HP Omen 16, HP Omen 16 2025, HP Omen 16 2025 Price in India, HP Omen 16 Specifications, HP Omen Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
HP Omen 16 (2025 ) Gaming Laptop With 240Hz Display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU Launched in India
