HP OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP OmniStudio X is available in India in a single Meteor Silver colour option.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 15:21 IST
HP OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HP

The new AIO PC ships with HP 710 USB Meteor Silver Keyboard and Mouse combo

Highlights
  • HP OmniStudio X sports a 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS screen
  • It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with Arc Graphics
  • AI Boost NPU and CPU together deliver 47 TOPS performance
HP OmniStudio X was launched in India on Wednesday. The all-in-one (AIO) PC is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Arc Graphics, paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The processor also comes with Intel AI Boost NPU which, along with the CPU, claims to deliver 47 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computational power. HP OmniStudio X features a 31.5-inch 4K resolution IPS screen, dual speakers, a 5-megapixel infrared (IR) webcam, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

HP OmniStudio X Price in India, Availability

HP OmniStudio X AIO PC is priced in India at Rs. 1,79,999. It is offered in a single Meteor Silver colourway and can be purchased through HP Online Store and other offline retail stores across the country.

HP OmniStudio X Features, Specifications

The HP OmniStudio X sports a 31.5-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) IPS anti-glare screen with 500nits peak brightness, 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and 178-degree viewing angles. The screen comes with DC Dimming technology which is said to control brightness by adjusting direct current instead of cycling the backlight for flicker-free visuals.

The PC is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with eight cores and eight threads. It has a burst clock speed of 4.8GHz courtesy of Intel Turbo Boost Technology along with a 12MB L3 cache. The chipset is complemented by Intel Arc Graphics and AI Boost NPU, with the total computational power rated at 47 TOPS. It ships with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage.

The HP OmniStudio X comes with a 5-megapixel IR webcam with temporal noise reduction, Windows Hello support, and integrated dual array digital microphones. It also features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Ethernet connectivity options. The PC is equipped with one USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, two USB Type-A ports with a 10Gbps signaling rate, an RJ45 port, HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack. It also has an HDMI out port which can be used to connect a second monitor, according to the company.

HP's new all-in-one computer features dual 5W speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio and Poly Studio. Further, the AI-backed Pulse Pounding Adaptive Audio feature is claimed to automatically adjust audio levels based on the user's distance from the screen, lowering it when they are in vicinity and increasing it when they step away. The OmniStudio X AIO PC ships with a HP 710 USB Meteor Silver Keyboard and Mouse combo.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
HP OmniStudio X All-in-One PC With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
