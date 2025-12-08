Jolla Phone marks the return of Jolla to the smartphone market with its latest privacy-focused Linux-based device. The European company positions the device as an alternative to mainstream Android and iOS smartphones, highlighting user control, long-term software support, and privacy features. The phone is now available to pre-order in select European markets, with production tied to community backing. Alongside details on pricing, availability, and colour options, Jolla has also revealed key hardware specifications, software features, and design elements.

Jolla Phone Price, Availability

The Jolla Phone is now available for pre-order through the official website with a refundable down payment of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,400). According to the company, the full price of the phone is EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 52,400), including local VAT.

Jolla says the regular retail price is expected to be between EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 62,900) and EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 73,400). The handset will be sold in EU countries, the UK, Norway, and Switzerland, according to the official website. The company estimates delivery by the end of the first half of 2026. The EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,400) pre-order amount will be deducted from the final payment and is fully refundable.

The Jolla Phone will be available in three colourways, including Kaamos Black, Snow White, and The Orange. Jolla adds that the back cover can be changed by users.

Jolla said production will begin only if at least 2,000 units are confirmed by January 4, 2026, at 23:55 Helsinki time. At the time of writing, 2,551 units have already been pre-ordered, which is above the required target and equals 125 percent of the goal, with 27 days still left. The company added that customers who pre-order will receive a special edition back cover.

Jolla Phone Features, Specifications

The Jolla Phone features a 6.36-inch full-HD AMOLED display with an approximate pixel density of 390ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass, according to the company. The handset is powered by an unspecified MediaTek 5G-supported chipset. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with support for microSD expansion up to 2TB.

Jolla says the phone runs on Sailfish OS 5 out of the box, which is a Linux operating system for mobole phones. The OS supports Android apps through Jolla AppSupport and is designed for long-term use with at least five years of guaranteed updates. The company also states that Sailfish OS focuses on user privacy and does not track users unless they permit it.

For cameras, the company lists a 50-megapixel wide rear camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera for the Jolla Phone. There is also a front-facing wide-angle selfie camera, though its resolution has not been specified.

The Jolla Phone is equipped with an approximately 5,500mAh user-replaceable battery, according to the company. Charging speed details have not been disclosed. Connectivity options include 5G and 4G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. The modem is configured for global roaming, as per the company.

The Jolla Phone, measuring 158×74×9mm in size, includes a power-key fingerprint sensor, a user-changeable back cover, an RGB notification LED, and a physical privacy switch. Jolla says this switch can be used to disable components such as the microphone, Bluetooth, and Android app functions at the hardware level.

Jolla describes the phone's design as inspired by the original Jolla Phone from 2013, with a rounded shape and Scandinavian styling. The company also notes that the technical specifications are subject to final confirmation during manufacturing, and minor changes may still occur before commercial release.