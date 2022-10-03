Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live, with blockbuster deals and offers on gaming laptops. Victus by HP, Acer Nitro 5, and Lenovo IdeaPad are some of the most popular laptops listed with major price cuts during the sale. The e-tailer has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Gaming Laptops at Discounted Prices

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is currently being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 46,990, down from the MRP 82,490. The laptop can also be purchased for an additional Rs. 1,500 discount using SBI credit cards. Interested gamers can exchange their old laptops to get an extra discount of up to Rs. 14,500. No-cost EMI options start from Rs. 8,498. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM, along with 512GB SSD storage.

Buy now at Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 82,490)

HP Victus

HP Victus gaming laptop is currently available for Rs. 52,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 3,00 for purchases using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 9,498 per month. Also, there are exchange discounts worth up to Rs. 14,500. The HP Victus laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, coupled with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Buy now at Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 71,343)

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Gaming enthusiasts with entry-level budgets can avail of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 for Rs. 67,729 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also exchange discounts up to Rs 14,500. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 11,288. The Asus TUF Gaming A15 features AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 3050 GPU alongside 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Buy now at Rs. 67,729 (MRP Rs. 92,990)

Acer Nitro 5

As part of the Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, Amazon is selling the Acer Nitro 5 at Rs. 55,990. Customers can also pick up the laptop at an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 using SBI credit cards and exchange their laptop for up to Rs. 19,500 exchange discount on the Acer Nitro 5. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 9,332 per month. The laptop is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It comes with 8GB of RAM, along with 512GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 99,999)

MSI Katana GF76

The MSI Katana GF76 is selling at Rs. 79,989 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 750. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods starting at Rs. 13,332 per month, with an additional exchange offer discount of up to Rs. 19,500. This gaming laptop runs sports a 17.3-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Buy now at: Rs. 79,989 (MRP Rs. 1,00,990)

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54

Amazon is currently selling the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) for a discounted price of Rs. 1,14,990.SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 750. Interested buyers can also select no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 19,165 per month. Further, there are exchange discounts up to Rs. 19,500. The Acer Predator Helios 300 features 165Hz refresh rate display and has an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) graphics card.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,14,990 (MRP Rs. 1,61,999)

Dell G15 5511

The Dell G15 5511 is listed at Rs. 64,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Customers can also avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 using SBI credit cards and exchange their laptop for up to Rs. 19,500 exchange discount on the Dell New G15 5511. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 10,832 per month. The Dell G15 5511 laptop is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, along with 512GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 89,476)

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.