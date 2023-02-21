Technology News

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus is available in Silver, Blue, and Grey colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2023 15:26 IST
Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus priced at Rs. 29,990

Highlights
  • Infinix InBook Y1 Plus packs 8 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB storage
  • The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed
  • Infinix InBook Y1 Plus also features an AG glass touchpad

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus laptop has been launched in India. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Home, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. It is available in Silver, Blue, and Grey colour options. Additionally, the laptop houses a 50Wh battery. The display on the Infinix InBook Y1 Plus also offers 86 percent sRGB colour gamut, 250nits brightness, and features slim bezels on the sides. It weighs around 1.76 kg, according to Infinix.

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus price, availability

The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus laptop is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage and Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB + 512GB variant. The laptop will go on sale via Flipkart starting February 24.

The Infinix InBook Y1 comes in three colours — Blue, Grey, and Silver.

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus specifications

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD resolution display and slim bezels on the sides. The display also features 250nits brightness and supports 86 percent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. It is equipped with a 50Whr battery unit with support for a 65W fast charing via USB Type-C, that is claimed to charge 75 percent of the battery in an hour. The battery is claimed to offer up to 9–10 hours of video playback.

On the audio front, the laptop packs dual stereo speakers producing 2W sound output. The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus also features an AG glass touchpad, with support for multi-touch gestures. For connectivity, it comes with two USB-C ports, dual USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a dedicated SD Card slot, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus includes a 2-megapixel web camera with dual LED fill lighting and comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. The laptop measures 358.5 x 235.7 x 18.2 mm and weighs 1.76 kg, as per the company.

 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Infinix InBook Y1 Plus, Infinix InBook Y1 Plus launch, Infinix InBook Y1 Plus specifications, Infinix
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel Fold Battery Capacity, Weight Tipped Ahead of Launch
India's Digital Transactions Estimated to Soon Overtake Cash Transactions, PM Modi Says
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 Review: The All-Rounder?
Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R Pre-Orders Go Live in India, Includes Free OnePlus Buds Z2
  2. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Avatar 2 Has Collected $2.243 Billion, Now 3rd Biggest Release of All Time
  4. Croma Magical Summer Sale: Best Deals on Home Appliances
  5. All You Need to Know About the UPI-PayNow Cross-Border Payments Integration
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  7. Google Pixel Fold Battery Capacity, Weight Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Poco C55 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Hackers Begin Selling Data Centre Logins for World's Largest Corporations Including Microsoft and Apple
  3. Oyo to Expand in Numbers, Plans to Open Around 1,800 More Hotels in 2023
  4. Oppo Find N2 Flip to Be Showcased at MWC 2023, Alongside New IoT, Smart Health, AR and Fast Charging Technology
  5. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. India's Digital Transactions Estimated to Soon Overtake Cash Transactions, PM Modi Says
  7. Google Pixel Fold Battery Capacity, Weight Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. UPI-PayNow Integration for Cross-Border Payments: 5 Points on What the System Aims to Achieve
  9. Huobi Exchange Seeks Licence in Hong Kong, Its Native HT Token Surges Overnight
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Sport Bigger Cover Screen Than Oppo Find N2 Flip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.