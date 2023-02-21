Infinix InBook Y1 Plus laptop has been launched in India. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Home, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. It is available in Silver, Blue, and Grey colour options. Additionally, the laptop houses a 50Wh battery. The display on the Infinix InBook Y1 Plus also offers 86 percent sRGB colour gamut, 250nits brightness, and features slim bezels on the sides. It weighs around 1.76 kg, according to Infinix.

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus price, availability

The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus laptop is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage and Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB + 512GB variant. The laptop will go on sale via Flipkart starting February 24.

The Infinix InBook Y1 comes in three colours — Blue, Grey, and Silver.

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus specifications

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD resolution display and slim bezels on the sides. The display also features 250nits brightness and supports 86 percent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. It is equipped with a 50Whr battery unit with support for a 65W fast charing via USB Type-C, that is claimed to charge 75 percent of the battery in an hour. The battery is claimed to offer up to 9–10 hours of video playback.

On the audio front, the laptop packs dual stereo speakers producing 2W sound output. The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus also features an AG glass touchpad, with support for multi-touch gestures. For connectivity, it comes with two USB-C ports, dual USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a dedicated SD Card slot, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus includes a 2-megapixel web camera with dual LED fill lighting and comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. The laptop measures 358.5 x 235.7 x 18.2 mm and weighs 1.76 kg, as per the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.