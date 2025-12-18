Technology News
Samsung Exynos 2600 Details Leak Ahead of Galaxy S26 Launch; Could Be Equipped With 10-Core CPU, AMD GPU

The Exynos 2600 may offer efficiency gains as it is built using Samsung Foundry's 2nm process technology.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 15:43 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung may use the Exynos 2600 chip only in South Korean variants of the Galaxy S26 series phones

  • Exynos 2600 tipped to feature 10-core CPU with 3.9GHz prime core
  • Leaked specs point to AMD Xclipse GPU clocked near 985MHz
  • Benchmark scores suggest strong multi-core performance for Exynos 2600
Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2600 chip has surfaced in a fresh leak, offering the clearest look yet at its CPU and GPU configuration ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch. The processor has drawn attention as Samsung's first smartphone chip expected to use a 2nm manufacturing process, positioning it as a major step forward for the company's in-house silicon. While Samsung has not confirmed the details, the leak offers insight into the chip's core design, graphics setup, and expected performance.

Samsung Exynos 2600 Specifications

The details were shared by tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) in a post on X, and Samsung has not officially confirmed the specifications. According to the leak, the chipset, built on a 2nm process, is expected to feature a 10-core CPU with a tri-cluster layout. This includes one prime core clocked at up to 3.9GHz, three high-performance cores running at around 3.25GHz, and six 2.75GHz efficiency cores. 

On the graphics side, the Exynos 2600 is said to use an AMD-based GPU code-named JUNO, likely to be marketed as the Xclipse 960. The GPU is reportedly clocked at around 985MHz and continues Samsung's partnership with AMD and its RDNA graphics architecture. The leaked specifications claim support for OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 3.0, and Vulkan 1.3, which should cover modern gaming and advanced graphics workloads.

Previous Geekbench listings linked to the Exynos 2600 showed scores of around 3,455 in single core and 11,621 in multi core tests. These figures place it ahead of some current flagship chips in multi core performance, though still behind Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in peak CPU clock speeds. The Snapdragon chip is known to reach much higher frequencies, but the Exynos 2600's 10-core design could help close the gap in sustained and multithreaded tasks.

The Exynos 2600 chip is expected to be manufactured by Samsung Foundry and may offer efficiency gains thanks to the 2nm process, although real-world performance will depend heavily on optimisation and thermal management.

Samsung has previously faced criticism over power consumption and heat on Exynos chips, but reports suggest the company is addressing this with improved thermal technologies.

As for availability, reports indicate that Samsung may use the Exynos 2600 only in the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus in select regions, such as South Korea. Other markets, including the US, China, and Canada, are expected to receive Snapdragon-powered models, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally.

Further reading: Samsung Exynos 2600, Samsung Exynos, Samsung, Exynos 2600
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
