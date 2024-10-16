Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Oppo Find X8 will have a 6.59-inch screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 16:38 IST
Oppo Find X8 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have circular camera modules with Hasselblad branding

Highlights
  • New lineup will launch in China next week
  • Oppo Find X8 Pro will get a larger 6.78-inch screen
  • Oppo Find X8 series runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.
Oppo Find X8 series is all set to hit the Chinese market on October 24. As the launch date is approaching near, Oppo has opened pre-reservations for the Find X8 Pro and Find X8 via its official online store in China. The listing and latest Weibo teasers confirm the design and a few hardware details of the phones. The Pro model is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch screen and will be 8.24mm thick. Oppo's Find X8 series is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Oppo Find X8 Series Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Oppo has started accepting pre-reservations for the Find X8 series through its official website in China. The listing confirms four colour options — black, blue, pink, and white — for the vanilla model. Meanwhile, the Pro model is listed in black, blue, and white shades. The Oppo Find X8 Pro will get a 6.78-inch screen, and measure 8.24mm while weighing 215 grams.

The vanilla Oppo Find X8 is teased to have a 6.59-inch screen, measure 7.85mm in thickness, and flaunt a periscope telephoto camera. The handset will have a waterproof build and support 50W wireless charging. It will weigh 193 grams.

Like the Oppo Find X7 series, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have circular rear camera modules with Hasselblad branding. They feature an alert slider as well. The Pro variant has an iPhone 16-like camera button on the right edge for quickly accessing the camera. The handsets are teased to feature the latest ColorOS version and include AI features.

Oppo already announced that the Find X8 series will launch on October 24 in China. Both phones are confirmed to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The Oppo Pad 3, Oppo Watch X, and the Enco X3 TWS earbuds are also scheduled to debut at the same launch event at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST).

