Intel launched its latest addition to the 14th Gen Core desktop processor family on Thursday. The 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900KS is being touted by the company as the world's fastest desktop processor. The CPU is said to deliver a clock speed up to 6.2GHz. It includes 24 cores and 32 threads, and the chipmaker claims that the new desktop chip offers up to 15 percent better gaming performance compared to the previous generation of processors. Notably, the tech giant introduced the Intel Core i9-14900K in October 2023.

In an announcement, the chipmaker called the 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900KS the world's fastest desktop CPU based on its clock speed. The company claims that the processor delivers a max turbo frequency of up to 6.2GHz, using its patented Thermal Velocity Boost technology. It became available to purchase starting March 14 at the starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000). It is available globally as both a boxed processor and integrated into systems and can be purchased through Intel's authorised channels and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

At the launch, Roger Chandler, Intel Vice President and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, Intel Client Computing Group, said, “The Intel Core i9-14900KS showcases the full power and performance potential of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family and its performance hybrid architecture. Extreme PC enthusiasts – especially gamers and creators – can now enjoy the i9-14900KS' record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before.”

Coming to core specifications, the Intel Core i9-14900KS features 24 cores including eight Performance-cores (also known as P cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (also known as E cores) and 32 threads. It also supports 150-watt processor base power and 20 PCIe lanes where 16 of them are PCIe 5.0 and the remaining four are PCIe 4.0 lanes. It also carries 36MB of Intel Smart Cache.

The Intel Core i9-14900KS supports the Intel Application Optimisation Overview (APO) which can provide a performance boost of up to 11 percent for supported software titles. The CPU supports memory up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 megatransfers per second (MTps) or DDR4 3200 MTps. It is also compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards.

Additionally, Intel said that the processor offers significant improvements for gamers and content creators. In terms of gaming performance, the company said that the latest processor offers a 15 percent boost over the previous generation, whereas, in terms of compute-intensive workflows such as 3D production and multitasking, it can provide up to 73 percent performance improvement.

