Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, shoppers can purchase the Lenovo Yoga Slim Ultra 5 for Rs. 76,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 15:52 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

The Amazon sale offers premium laptops from brands such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 16
  • SBI bank credit cards to let non-subscribers get an extra 10 percent off
  • Prime members can avail up to a 12.5 percent bank discount
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 kicked off for all users on January 16. It is the e-commerce giant's first major sale event of the year, which marks India's Republic Day celebrations. During the sale, shoppers can find big discounts on a wide-range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, and more. It is also a good time to invest in a premium laptop, as individuals can save quite a bit via direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers

There are several tiers of discounts that a shopper can avail during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. All shoppers will get the platform-based discounts that are currently mentioned on the website and the app. But if you want to increase your savings, you can transact using SBI bank credit cards. Non-subscribers will get an additional discount of up to 10 percent, while Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent off.

Apart from these, the Seattle-based company also offers exchange deals on certain products, which can be availed by exchanging an older device. Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI to spread their spending across several months.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. However, if you're looking for air conditioners, this buying guide will help you out. Alternatively, you can find the top discounts on microwaves here.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Rs. 1,13,290 Rs. 76,990 Buy Here
HP 15 Rs. 55,691 Rs. 42,990 Buy Here
Asus TUF A15 Rs. 83,990 Rs. 66,990 Buy Here
Dell G15-5330 Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 76,490 Buy Here
HP Victus Rs. 81,202 Rs. 66,990 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ Rs. 83,990 Rs. 59,990 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (15.6-inch) Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (15.6-inch) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia
Weight 1.80 kg
HP 15-BS638TU Laptop

HP 15-BS638TU Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD No
Graphics Intel Integrated HD Graphics 620
Weight 2.10 kg
Asus TUF A15 Laptop

Asus TUF A15 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Upgradeable RAM and storage
  • Relatively light and portable
  • Bad
  • Fans can get loud when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Average quality screen
Read detailed Asus TUF A15 review
Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight 2.30 kg
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Laptop

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia
Weight 2.81 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, Amazon sale, Amazon, laptops, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Top Deals on Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, and More Cameras During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  2. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Amazon's New Echo Show 11 Debuts in India With These Features
  6. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 7,000mAh Battery
  7. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  8. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Printers Under Rs. 10,000
  10. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
#Latest Stories
  1. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  2. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
  4. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked
  6. Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
  7. Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
  8. Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Everyting About Cast, Plot, and More
  9. Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and Far Cry Primal Getting 60 FPS Patch on Current-Gen Consoles
  10. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »