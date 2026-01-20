Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 kicked off for all users on January 16. It is the e-commerce giant's first major sale event of the year, which marks India's Republic Day celebrations. During the sale, shoppers can find big discounts on a wide-range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, and more. It is also a good time to invest in a premium laptop, as individuals can save quite a bit via direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers
There are several tiers of discounts that a shopper can avail during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. All shoppers will get the platform-based discounts that are currently mentioned on the website and the app. But if you want to increase your savings, you can transact using SBI bank credit cards. Non-subscribers will get an additional discount of up to 10 percent, while Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent off.
Apart from these, the Seattle-based company also offers exchange deals on certain products, which can be availed by exchanging an older device. Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI to spread their spending across several months.
Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
|Model
|List Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buying Link
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7
|Rs. 1,13,290
|Rs. 76,990
|Buy Here
|HP 15
|Rs. 55,691
|Rs. 42,990
|Buy Here
|Asus TUF A15
|Rs. 83,990
|Rs. 66,990
|Buy Here
|Dell G15-5330
|Rs. 1,05,398
|Rs. 76,490
|Buy Here
|HP Victus
|Rs. 81,202
|Rs. 66,990
|Buy Here
|Lenovo LOQ
|Rs. 83,990
|Rs. 59,990
|Buy Here
