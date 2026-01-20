Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 kicked off for all users on January 16. It is the e-commerce giant's first major sale event of the year, which marks India's Republic Day celebrations. During the sale, shoppers can find big discounts on a wide-range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, and more. It is also a good time to invest in a premium laptop, as individuals can save quite a bit via direct discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers

There are several tiers of discounts that a shopper can avail during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. All shoppers will get the platform-based discounts that are currently mentioned on the website and the app. But if you want to increase your savings, you can transact using SBI bank credit cards. Non-subscribers will get an additional discount of up to 10 percent, while Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent off.

Apart from these, the Seattle-based company also offers exchange deals on certain products, which can be availed by exchanging an older device. Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI to spread their spending across several months.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. However, if you're looking for air conditioners, this buying guide will help you out. Alternatively, you can find the top discounts on microwaves here.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.