Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

With GTA VI expected to release this year, it is a good time to get into gaming or to upgrade your existing rig. And one way to save some money while doing so is by taking advantage of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. The first major sale event of the year brings big discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. You can also find deals and offers on gaming laptops. Here, we have focused on the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, shoppers will find multiple tiers of discounts that can be availed. First is the platform-based price cuts, which will allow individuals to purchase gadgets at a lower price than the usual listing rates. Then, there are bank offers. This time, the e-commerce giant has partnered with SBI bank to offer additional discounts to those transacting using the bank's credit cards. Prime members can avail up to 12.5 percent on their spending, while non-subscribers can avail a price cut of up to 10 percent.

Apart from these, the Seattle-based company also offers exchange deals on certain products, which can be availed by exchanging an older device. Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI to spread their spending across several months.

Amazon Sale: Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.