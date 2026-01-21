Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the Asus V16 with Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU is priced at Rs. 84,690.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 January 2026 14:38 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers gaming laptops from Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and HP

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off on gaming gadgets
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 started on January 16
  • Prime users can avail of up to 12.5 percent bank discount
With GTA VI expected to release this year, it is a good time to get into gaming or to upgrade your existing rig. And one way to save some money while doing so is by taking advantage of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. The first major sale event of the year brings big discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. You can also find deals and offers on gaming laptops. Here, we have focused on the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, shoppers will find multiple tiers of discounts that can be availed. First is the platform-based price cuts, which will allow individuals to purchase gadgets at a lower price than the usual listing rates. Then, there are bank offers. This time, the e-commerce giant has partnered with SBI bank to offer additional discounts to those transacting using the bank's credit cards. Prime members can avail up to 12.5 percent on their spending, while non-subscribers can avail a price cut of up to 10 percent.

Apart from these, the Seattle-based company also offers exchange deals on certain products, which can be availed by exchanging an older device. Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI to spread their spending across several months.

Amazon Sale: Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Asus Gaming V16 (RTX 4050) Rs. 1,07,990 Rs. 84,790 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ (RTX 3050) Rs. 96,590 Rs. 70,990 Buy Here
Asus TUF A15 (RTX 3050) Rs. 83,990 Rs. 66,990 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ (RTX 5050) Rs. 1,48,090 Rs. 1,05,990 Buy Here
HP Victus (RTX 3050) Rs. 96,958 Rs. 78,990 Buy Here
Acer ALG (RTX 3050) Rs. 74,999 Rs. 60,990 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Gaming V16 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Minimalist design
  • Portability
  • Large touchpad and full-size keyboard
  • Bad
  • Lacks a LAN port
  • Gaming performance isn’t great
Read detailed Asus Gaming V16 review
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050
Weight 1.95 kg
Asus TUF A15 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good value for money
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Upgradeable RAM and storage
  • Relatively light and portable
  • Bad
  • Fans can get loud when stressed
  • Disappointing battery life
  • Average quality screen
Read detailed Asus TUF A15 review
Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
Weight 2.30 kg
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and HP
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

