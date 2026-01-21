Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 has now entered the sixth day, after going live for all users on January 16. The sale event is being held ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations and brings discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market to purchase a new premium laptop from HP, Lenovo, or Asus, the sale brings multiple options for you to choose from.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers

Just like every sale event by the e-commerce giant, shoppers will be able to find and avail three tiers of discounts. The first is the direct discount that will be available on a wide range of products across the platform, and is highlighted with a red label. Apart from this, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 also offers bank offers. Those using SBI bank credit cards to make transactions can get up to 10 percent off (12.5 percent for Prime members) on their purchases.

Then, there are no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on certain products. While the former lets you spread your spending over a few months, the latter lets you leverage an additional discount by handing in your old product while buying the new one. All of these combined can save a lot of money for those looking to upgrade their existing gadgets or looking to buy new ones.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.