Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts on HP Omnibook 5, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, and More Laptops

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the HP Omnibook 5 is priced at Rs. 70,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 January 2026 18:24 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts on HP Omnibook 5, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, and More Laptops

Photo Credit: HP

Prime members will get up to 12.5 percent bank discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 16
  • SBI bank credit card transactions will offer additional discounts
  • Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI and exchange deals
Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 has now entered the sixth day, after going live for all users on January 16. The sale event is being held ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations and brings discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market to purchase a new premium laptop from HP, Lenovo, or Asus, the sale brings multiple options for you to choose from.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers

Just like every sale event by the e-commerce giant, shoppers will be able to find and avail three tiers of discounts. The first is the direct discount that will be available on a wide range of products across the platform, and is highlighted with a red label. Apart from this, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 also offers bank offers. Those using SBI bank credit cards to make transactions can get up to 10 percent off (12.5 percent for Prime members) on their purchases.

Then, there are no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on certain products. While the former lets you spread your spending over a few months, the latter lets you leverage an additional discount by handing in your old product while buying the new one. All of these combined can save a lot of money for those looking to upgrade their existing gadgets or looking to buy new ones.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Premium Laptops

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP Omnibook 5 Rs. 85,965 Rs. 70,999 Buy Here
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Rs. 1,18,999 Rs. 1,12,990 Buy Here
HP 15 Rs. 83,034 Rs. 63,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook S14 Rs. 1,08,990 Rs. 83,990 Buy Here
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Rs. 1,13,290 Rs. 76,990 Buy Here
Dell Inspiron 7440 Rs. 1,03,634 Rs. 77,990 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

  • KEY SPECS
Display 13.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Front Camera Unspecified + No
Resolution 2880x1920 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 10-megapixel + No
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon sale, Amazon, HP Omnibook 5, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Asus Vivobook
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Lineup for January Announced: Death Stranding Director's Cut, Space Marine 2 and More
Netflix Will Now Pay All Cash for Warner Bros. to Keep Paramount at Bay

