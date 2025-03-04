Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2025 12:02 IST
Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is available in a Thunder Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is a Copilot+ PC
  • The laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD
  • The ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box
Advertisement

Lenovo on Monday launched the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition as its latest Copilot+ laptop in India. It was previously unveiled at CES 2025, and Lenovo has equipped the laptop with a 14-inch OLED display and Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors. The Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box, and the Copilot+ PC also offers support for on-device AI features. The redesigned 'Aura Edition' version of the ThinkPad X9 has an aluminium frame and meets MIL-STD-810H standards.

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Price in India

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition price in India starts at Rs. 1,37,255 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The top-end variant with an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD is priced at Rs. 2,46,032.

thinkpad x9 15 aura lenovo inline Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition
Photo Credit: Lenovo

 

The company says that the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition is available to purchase via the company's website, e-commerce platforms, the company's exclusive stores, and offline retail outlets.

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Specifications, Features

Lenovo has equipped the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition with a 14-inch OLED display with WUXGA and 2.8K resolutions with a 120Hz refresh rate, in touchscreen and non-touchscreen variants. It can be configured with Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processors with a dedicated NPU that offers 48 TOPS AI performance, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The laptop is equipped with up to 2TB of SSD storage. It also features four speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an 8-megapixel IR camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There's a 55Wh battery on the ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, which can be charged using a 65W GaN Nano adapter. Lenovo says that the built-in Power Mode optimises settings to offer faster performance or longer battery life, depending on the task that is being performed. The laptop is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition, Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Price in India, Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Specifications, Lenovo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple’s iOS 18.4 Beta 2 Update Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models: What’s New
Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition With Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Processors Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  4. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  5. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G 512GB Storage Variant Now Available in India: See Price
  6. Apple Brings Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro Models With New Update
  7. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  8. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online
  9. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Arrive With New 'Pixel Sense' Contextual Assistant
  2. US SEC’s Crypto Task Force to Host Roundtables to Discuss Crypto Regulation
  3. NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
  5. Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access
  6. Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website
  7. PwC India Launches Startup Challenge for Emerging Web3 and AI Projects: All Details
  8. Oppo Announces Gemini Integration Across First-Party Apps, Unveils New AI Features at MWC 2025
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Athena Lander, NASA's Lunar Trailblazer to Moon
  10. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »