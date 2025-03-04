Technology News
Lenovo Showcases Yoga Solar PC Concept With Back Contact Cell Technology at MWC 2025

Lenovo says the Yoga Solar PC concept can still generate power at idle even in low-light conditions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 11:11 IST
Lenovo Showcases Yoga Solar PC Concept With Back Contact Cell Technology at MWC 2025

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept's back cover features a solar panel for capturing energy

Highlights
  • The laptop features a built-in solar panel for energy generation
  • It leverages ‘Back Contact Cell’ tech for improved solar absorption
  • Lenovo claims 20 minutes of sunlight provides an hour of video playback
Lenovo on Monday showcased new proofs of concept devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. Among the highlights was the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept, which as the name suggests, is a solar energy-powered laptop. The company has equipped it with a solar panel which has a conversion rate of 24 percent — a move geared towards bridging the gap between functionality and environmental awareness. Lenovo says this innovation reflects its vision of achieving an inherent intertwinement of innovation and renewable energy.

Lenovo's New Yoga Solar PC Concept

Lenovo shared information about its new product showcases in a newsroom post. The company highlighted that the back cover of the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept laptop serves as a solar panel for capturing solar energy. It takes advantage of ‘Back Contact Cell' technology which involves moving the mounting brackets and gridlines to the back of the solar cells for better active energy absorption. This helps the laptop to capture and convert enough sunlight in 20 minutes for an hour of video playback.

The solar panel's current and voltage is measured by the equipped Dynamic Solar Tracking system which works in tandem with the Solar-First Energy system. As per Lenovo, this helps prioritise maximum energy-savings while ensuring system stability by adjusting the charger's settings.

The company emphasises that the Yoga Solar PC concept can still generate power at idle even in low-light conditions. With a 15mm thickness and 1.22kg weight, Lenovo claims that this laptop is the “world's first ultraslim” solar-powered PC.

This is the second concept showcased by the company in as many days, following the unveiling of the ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC concept on March 2 at MWC 2025, one of the world's biggest technology showcases. The aforementioned device is equipped with an 18.1-inch outward folding OLED display which can expand vertically to transition from the traditional compact 13-inch laptop form factor. The laptop comes with Workspace Split Screen functionality, which the company claims, eliminates the need of using external monitors and enables users to run multiple applications side-by-side.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept, Lenovo, Lenovo Yoga, MWC2025, MWC25
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
