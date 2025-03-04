Lenovo on Monday showcased new proofs of concept devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. Among the highlights was the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept, which as the name suggests, is a solar energy-powered laptop. The company has equipped it with a solar panel which has a conversion rate of 24 percent — a move geared towards bridging the gap between functionality and environmental awareness. Lenovo says this innovation reflects its vision of achieving an inherent intertwinement of innovation and renewable energy.

Lenovo's New Yoga Solar PC Concept

Lenovo shared information about its new product showcases in a newsroom post. The company highlighted that the back cover of the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC concept laptop serves as a solar panel for capturing solar energy. It takes advantage of ‘Back Contact Cell' technology which involves moving the mounting brackets and gridlines to the back of the solar cells for better active energy absorption. This helps the laptop to capture and convert enough sunlight in 20 minutes for an hour of video playback.

The solar panel's current and voltage is measured by the equipped Dynamic Solar Tracking system which works in tandem with the Solar-First Energy system. As per Lenovo, this helps prioritise maximum energy-savings while ensuring system stability by adjusting the charger's settings.

The company emphasises that the Yoga Solar PC concept can still generate power at idle even in low-light conditions. With a 15mm thickness and 1.22kg weight, Lenovo claims that this laptop is the “world's first ultraslim” solar-powered PC.

This is the second concept showcased by the company in as many days, following the unveiling of the ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC concept on March 2 at MWC 2025, one of the world's biggest technology showcases. The aforementioned device is equipped with an 18.1-inch outward folding OLED display which can expand vertically to transition from the traditional compact 13-inch laptop form factor. The laptop comes with Workspace Split Screen functionality, which the company claims, eliminates the need of using external monitors and enables users to run multiple applications side-by-side.