Lenovo ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC Concept With a Foldable Display Showcased at MWC 2025

The laptop comes with Workspace Split Screen functionality, which the company claims, eliminates the need of using external monitors.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Thinkbook "Codename Flip" AI PC concept features a vertically-extending screen

Highlights
  • The laptop sports an 18.1-inch outward folding OLED screen
  • It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • Users can switch between five modes, including Clamshell and Tablet
Lenovo on Sunday showcased its latest portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. Among the highlights was the ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC concept. It sports an outward folding OLED display which enables users to choose between five different modes, including a Clamshell Mode for traditional tasks. The concept device also integrates Workspace Split Screen functionality along with AI-enhanced multitasking.

Lenovo ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC Showcased

Lenovo shared details about its new concept device in a newsroom post. The company says its ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC concept gives a glimpse into the future of versatile, AI-powered hybrid work environments. It is equipped with an 18.1-inch outward folding OLED display which can expand vertically to transition from the traditional compact 13-inch laptop form factor. Taking advantage of its variable design, users can select between Clamshell Mode for traditional laptop tasks, Vertical Mode for document reviews, Share Mode for dual-display collaborations, Tablet Mode for creative workflows, and Read Mode for distraction-free reading.

It is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, which is paired with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Other specifications weren't revealed. The laptop comes with Workspace Split Screen functionality, which the company claims, eliminates the need of using external monitors and enables users to run multiple applications side-by-side.

The Lenovo ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC features a Smart ForcePad with a 3-layer illuminated dashboard which adds numeric keys and media controls. For connectivity and security, the laptop boasts Thunderbolt 4 ports and a fingerprint scanner, respectively.

However, the company did not share information about the concept device's production, availability, or pricing. It is important to note that while concept devices give a glimpse of the technologies companies are developing for the present as well as the future, not all of them make it to the production stages. Thus, the showcased Lenovo ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC concept may or may not be launched in the near future.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo ThinkBook Codename Flip AI PC, Lenovo ThinkBook Codename Flip AI PC Concept, Lenovo, Lenovo ThinkBoo, AI PC, AI, Artificial Intelligence, MWC, MWC 2025
