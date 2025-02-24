Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 has been upgraded with up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors in India and is now available for purchase. Users can choose between 14 and 16 inch display options on the laptop, which carries a 60Wh battery. The laptop is claimed to offer military-grade durability and has pre-installed AI-backed features like Lenovo's AI Now and Learning Zone. They are expected to help users with personal as well as professional tasks like workflow optimisation, document summarisation, text conversion and more.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Gen 10) Price in India, Availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Gen 10) price in India is listed at Rs. 91,990 for the 16-inch 2.8K OLED display with the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU option, Lenovo representatives said.

It is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display options and is available in Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey, and Seafoam Green colourways. The laptop is currently available for purchase in the country via the Lenovo e-store, e-commerce websites, as well as Lenovo Exclusive Stores and offline retail stores.

Customers can avail of Custom to Order (CTO) via Lenovo.com for personalised configurations, which are said to be delivered within 25 days. Buyers can enjoy Lenovo Premium Care benefits as well.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Gen 10) Features

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Gen 10) can be configured with either a 14 and 16-inch display. The 16-inch variant gets a 2.8K OLED screen, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 500 nits brightness, while the 14-inch model has a WUXGA OLED display. Both models offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new IdeaPad Slim 5 laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors with Zen 5 cores, AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU, and XDNA 2 NPU. They are said to offer AI processing of up to 55 TOPS (trillion operations per second).

Lenovo AI Now is said to use a local LLM based on Meta's Llama 3 for personalised AI assistance like help with Q&A sessions, workflow optimisation, and more. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Learning Zone tool can be used to record lectures, convert texts, summarise documents and generate quizzes. These features are pre-installed in select configurations.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Gen 10) is backed by a 60Wh battery with quick charging technology support. It is equipped with a full-HD IR camera, a ToF sensor, privacy shutter and supports AI-backed noise cancellation. The laptop is claimed to come with military-grade durability and measures 16.9mm in thickness.