Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i was launched in India on Thursday. The laptop boasts specifications such as up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The company launched the laptop globally in March, aimed at multi-tasking content creators, and the model has now been introduced in India. The Yoga Pro 7i features a 14.5-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers artificial intelligence (AI) features that can be invoked via a dedicated Copilot key.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Price in India

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,999. It is available for purchase via the official Lenovo website. The laptop comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 Edition.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Specifications

The laptop sports a 14.5-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2.8K resolution. The screen supports Dolby Vision content and is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for improved HDR colour reproduction. It has an aluminium chassis and a backlit keyboard.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. The chipset is paired with 16GB LPDDR5x dual-channel RAM which is soldered onto the motherboard, and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. For graphics, the Yoga Pro 7i boasts of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB DDR6 VRAM. It runs on Windows 11 Home.

For multimedia consumption, there's a quad-speaker setup onboard with support for Dolby Atmos and an HD Audio chip. It also gets a quad-mic array as well as a full-HD 1080p IR camera with a depth sensor and Windows Hello support, along with an E-shutter.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and is equipped with a USB Type-A Gen 3.1 port, a USB Type-C Gen 3.2 port, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 325.5x226.49x16.6mm and weighs 1.59kg.

