Apple's 'Wonderlust' launch event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 10:30pm IST. The iPhone maker previously confirmed the date of its September launch event, but hasn't given enthusiasts an idea of what to expect in terms of new products. However, several reports over the past few months have suggested at the launch of the iPhone 15 series as well as new Apple Watch and Watch Ultra models. The company is also expected to announce release dates for its upcoming operating system updates at the event.

Apple's 'Wonderlust' event: How to watch livestream

The company's September launch event will start at 10:30pm IST on Tuesday at Apple Park in California. You can watch the event through Apple's YouTube channel and the Apple.com website. It will also be streamed via the Apple TV+ and Apple Developer apps.

You can also stream the 'Wonderlust' launch event via the YouTube player embedded below, which will go live when the event begins on Tuesday.

Apple ‘Wonderlust' event: What to expect

The most noteworthy product expected to debut at the next Apple launch event is the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, which is said to include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition to the typical hardware upgrades, such as updated processors for both the regular and Pro models, the new handsets are expected to drop Apple's proprietary Lightning port in favour of the more widely used USB Type-C port to comply with new EU common charger regulations — the phones could also offer faster charging and data transfer speeds.

Apple is also tipped to swap out the mute switch on its iPhone 15 Pro models with a new 'Action button' that could be programmable to perform certain tasks and shortcuts. Both Pro models are said to feature a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel like their predecessors. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 series is expected to feature the Dynamic Island and the upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera sensor across all models this year, according to recent reports.

Customers considering an upgrade from their older smartwatch can also look forward to the arrival of the purported Apple Watch Series 9 as well as a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Both these smartwatch models will reportedly feature an advanced S9 chip, which could bring major improvements over the last model in terms of performance and efficiency.

The iPhone 15 series might not be the only device to launch with a USB Type-C port at the Apple event tomorrow — recent reports suggest the company will launch a refreshed version of its AirPods Pro (Gen 2) truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with the more widely used charging port. The company previously re-introduced its first-generation model with a MagSafe-compatible charging case, so its not surprising that the latest model is getting support for USB Type-C alongside the upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones.

We can also expect to hear more details about Apple's upcoming operating system updates — iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, watchOS 10 , and macOS Sonoma — that are expected to roll out to users in the days after the 'Wonderlust' event. If you enrolled your devices to test the latest beta versions of these updates, now is the time to switch back to the stable channel so you can receive the final versions when they are rolled out by the company.

