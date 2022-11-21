Technology News
loading

India Tablet PC Market See Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR

Samsung Tab A8 (Wi-Fi and 4G) and Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi and 4G) had 25 and 18 percent market share, respectively.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 November 2022 23:44 IST
India Tablet PC Market See Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR

Shipment of tablets with 8-inch-display constituted 43 percent of overall shipments in India

Highlights
  • Tablet PC shipments may record a healthy 10-15 percent growth in 2022
  • Samsung led the market with 28 percent market share
  • Lenovo was placed at the second position in the entire region

The tablet PC market in India grew 22 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-September with demand for 5G capable devices picking up the steam, CyberMedia Research said on Monday.

CMR anticipates the tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-15 percent growth in 2022.

Samsung led the market with a 28 percent market share, followed by Lenovo and Apple with 26 and 19 percent share, respectively, during the quarter.

"The India tablet market grew 22 percent quarter-on-quarter, with 5G-capable tablet shipments picking up steam in the run-up to the festive season," CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q3, 2022, said.

Shipment of tablets with 8-inch-display constituted 43 percent of the overall shipments in the Indian market.

"Shipments of 5G tablets continued to gain strength in Q3 2022. This is driven by the recent 5G auctions and the beginning of the 5G era. The growth in 5G Tablets is consistent with the trends seen in the 5G smartphone market," CMR, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, Menka Kumari said.

Samsung Tab A8 (Wi-Fi and 4G) and Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi and 4G) had 25 and 18 percent market share, respectively.

"Samsung shipments recorded 83 percent QoQ growth in the third quarter of 2022," the report said.

Lenovo was placed at the second position in the entire region, mainly driven by its commercial business and retail market.

Apple iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) had a 57 and 15 percent market share, respectively, followed by Apple iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi) 8 percent and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) 6 percent in the tablet market.

"Apple iPad shipments recorded 26 percent QoQ growth in the third quarter of 2022," the report said.

 

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light, easy to handle
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Crisp display, quality speakers
  • Thunderbolt port
  • Polished software
  • Up to 2TB storage option
  • Bad
  • M1 SoC feels under-utilised
  • Higher-end variants are very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2388x1668 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS iPadOS 14
Storage 1TB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, easy to handle
  • Solid performance
  • Polished software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Expensive official accessories
Read detailed Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tablets, PC, Indian Market
Draft Telecom Bill: BIF Urges for Exclusion of OTT Services From Elements
Featured video of the day
Fujifilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Related Stories

India Tablet PC Market See Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Donald Trump Snubbed Twitter After Elon Musk Reactivated His Account
  2. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart: Check Price
  3. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Could Feature Curved Titanium Frame
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  6. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
  7. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  8. Yahoo Messenger Is Now Dead, Here's How You Can Save Chat History
  9. Ambrane NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 TWS Earbuds Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. India Tablet PC Market See Rising Demand for 5G Capable Devices in Q3 2022: CMR
  2. Draft Telecom Bill: BIF Urges for Exclusion of OTT Services From Elements
  3. Twitter Rival Koo Gets Over 1 Million Downloads Within 48 Hours of Launch in Brazil
  4. Disney's New CEO May Have to Cut Costs to Restore Profits as Streaming Loses Money
  5. Binance Labs Invests in Self-Custody Hardware Wallet Startup NGRAVE
  6. Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During FTX's Fundraise in October 2021
  7. Twitter's France Head Serves Resignation Amid Mass Layoffs, Tweets Exit Message
  8. PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Pre-Order Now Live in India, Priced at Rs. 18,990
  9. Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensors
  10. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Tipped to Feature Titanium Chassis, Rounded Back With Curved Rear Edges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.