Technology News

US Chipmaker Micron's Products to Be Examined in China for Cybersecurity Risks

The move comes amid a spat over chip technology between Washington and Beijing.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2023 23:50 IST
US Chipmaker Micron's Products to Be Examined in China for Cybersecurity Risks

China gave no other details, including which Micron products it was reviewing

Highlights
  • The US imposed multiple export controls on chipmaking technology to China
  • Micron is one of the world's largest memory chip makers
  • Micron derives around 10 percent of its revenue from China

China's cyberspace regulator will conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by US memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology, the regulator said on Friday.

The move, which comes amid a spat over chip technology between Washington and Beijing, is aimed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, prevent hidden risks and safeguard national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a brief statement.

It gave no other details, including which Micron products it was reviewing.

The United States has imposed a series of export controls on chipmaking technology to China for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military, and blacklisted a number of China's largest chip firms, including Micron rival Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd.

Micron, one of the world's largest memory chip makers, did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The company's shares fell 3 percent on Friday.

"Punitive actions against Micron could suggest a broader shift in Chinese policy with other US vendors with large Chinese exposure now potentially at risk of similar actions," Wedbush Securities analyst Matthew Bryson said.

On Friday, Japan announced it would align its technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips. The Netherlands, which makes advanced lithography equipment critical for the manufacture of advanced chips, made a similar announcement earlier this month.

Weak consumer demand has roiled the memory chip market, which is dominated by South Korea's Samsung Electronics.

Micron derives around 10 percent of its revenue from China, but it was not clear if the review would affect the company's sales to non-Chinese customers in the country.

The larger chunk of the company's products flowing into China are being purchased by non-Chinese firms for use in products manufactured in the country, according to analysts.

Micron has offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as a chip packaging facility in the city of Xian. In early 2022, the company announced it would shut its DRAM design operations in Shanghai.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micron, China, US, chipmaker, YMTC
TerraUSD Founder Do Kwon Indicted in US Following Montenegro Arrest
General Motors Plans to Replace Apple CarPlay, Android Auto With Google's Infotainment System in Future EVs

Related Stories

US Chipmaker Micron's Products to Be Examined in China for Cybersecurity Risks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Appear on Geekbench: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  7. Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: The Complete Package?
  8. Air India Testing ChatGPT to Replace Old Practices: Report
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  10. Google Photos Adds 'More Like This' Button to Find Similar Images: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Telecom Subscriber Base Rise Marginally to 1,170.75 Million in Jan 2023: TRAI
  2. General Motors Plans to Replace Apple CarPlay, Android Auto With Google's Infotainment System in Future EVs
  3. US Chipmaker Micron's Products to Be Examined in China for Cybersecurity Risks
  4. TerraUSD Founder Do Kwon Indicted in US Following Montenegro Arrest
  5. Apple Wins Against British Antitrust Regulator's Decision to Investigate Its Mobile Browser
  6. ChatGPT Provisionally Banned in Italy as It Is Being Probed Over Privacy Concerns
  7. Tecno Phantom V Fold India Production Begins; Company Confirms Launch Date, Sale Price
  8. DigiYatra Facility Rolls Out at Kolkata Airport for Check-Ins Through Facial Recognition
  9. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
  10. Samsung Said to Be Planning to Set First Chip Test Line in Japan for Advanced Chip Packaging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.