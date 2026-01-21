Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Laptops From Asus, Dell, HP and More

Customers can use SBI Bank card offers to bag the laptops at an even lower price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2026 16:33 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Laptops From Asus, Dell, HP and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime customers can avail of a higher discount when using an SBI credit card

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently live
  • The sale is providing hefty discounts on laptops across all price ranges
  • No-cost EMI options can also be availed at the time of purchase
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has entered its sixth day in India with discounts on thousands of products across all product categories. The annual sale hosted by Amazon ahead of Republic Day began on January 16. The ongoing sale is accessible to both Amazon Prime and non-Prime members. It is a good opportunity to upgrade your existing laptop or get a new one, as brands have listed their latest models at discounted rates. Shoppers can exchange their old models to get additional discounts on the new product.

The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is providing hefty discounts on laptops across all price ranges. With a few clicks, users can buy a basic or high-performance laptop with a new chipset, AI capabilities, touch screens and multiple ports and connectivity options that fit their budget. HP OmniBook 5 with AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 is available for Rs. 57,990, instead of Rs. 85,965. Similarly, the Microsoft Surface Pro laptop with the Snapdragon X Plus chipset is offered for Rs. 1,04,490, instead of Rs. 1,18,999.

Additionally, customers purchasing the laptops with SBI credit cards or EMI transactions can get up to 10 percent discount. No-cost EMI options can also be availed at the time of purchase. Amazon is also providing exchange offers and coupon discounts for buyers over and above the sale price. Amazon Pay transactions will also receive discounts. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get up to 5 per cent additional discounts.

Best Deals on Laptops You May Not Want to Miss During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Here's our list of the best deals on laptops that you can grab during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. We have already covered the attractive discounts on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh and speakers, and top deals on speakers. Shoppers can also check the offers on All-in-One (AIO) PCs and dishwashers.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
HP OmniBook 5 Rs. 85,965 Rs. 57,990 Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Pro Rs. 1,18,999 Rs. 1,04,490 Buy Now
HP 15 13th Gen i7 Rs. 83,034 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S14 Rs. 1,08,990 Rs. 65,490 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Ultra 5 Rs. 1,13,290 Rs. 67,700 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron Rs. 1,03,634 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day, Sale Offers, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
