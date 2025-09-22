Amazon Sale 2025: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 started for Prime members on September 22. The e-commerce giant's largest annual sale event went live with lucrative discounts on a large number of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, headphones, laptops, gaming consoles, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market for a new gaming laptop, you can avail of a discount of up to Rs. 50,000 on devices from brands such as Asus, MSI, and Acer.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, buyers can save up to Rs. 50,000 on gaming laptops. However, this discount is largely coming from the platform's side as a direct discount. There are a couple of more ways for shoppers to save money on top of this. During the sale, SBI credit and debit card holders can make transactions using these cards to avail of an additional 10 percent discount.

Alternatively, on transacting with Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can get a five percent cashback on more than 15 categories. However, this is only valid if the user has completed 25 payments in three months. To manage your funds efficiently, shoppers can also opt for the no-cost EMI payment instrument on select categories.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on gaming laptops.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

