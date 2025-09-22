Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the Asus TUF F16 can be purchased for Rs. 1,39,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2025 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: HP

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 offers gaming laptops from Asus, MSI, and Acer

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 is now open for Prime members
  • The sale also offers an additional 10 percent discount on SBI cards
  • Shoppers can also opt for no-cost EMI on select products
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 started for Prime members on September 22. The e-commerce giant's largest annual sale event went live with lucrative discounts on a large number of products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, headphones, laptops, gaming consoles, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are in the market for a new gaming laptop, you can avail of a discount of up to Rs. 50,000 on devices from brands such as Asus, MSI, and Acer.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, buyers can save up to Rs. 50,000 on gaming laptops. However, this discount is largely coming from the platform's side as a direct discount. There are a couple of more ways for shoppers to save money on top of this. During the sale, SBI credit and debit card holders can make transactions using these cards to avail of an additional 10 percent discount.

Alternatively, on transacting with Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can get a five percent cashback on more than 15 categories. However, this is only valid if the user has completed 25 payments in three months. To manage your funds efficiently, shoppers can also opt for the no-cost EMI payment instrument on select categories.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on gaming laptops. If you're looking for smartphones under Rs. 20,000, these deals will be helpful for you. In case you're in the market for a new projector, this guide will help you out.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
MSI Thin 15 (RTX 3050) Rs. 82,990 Rs. 54,990 Buy Here
Acer ALG (RTX 3050) Rs. 74,999 Rs. 53,990 Buy Here
Asus TUF F16 (RTX 5060) Rs. 1,73,990 Rs. 1,39,990 Buy Here
HP Omen (RTX 4060) Rs. 1,32,645 Rs. 1,03,990 Buy Here
HP Victus (RTX 4060) Rs. 1,24,319 Rs. 98,990 Buy Here
Dell G15 (RTX 3050) Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 67,989 Buy Here
Asus TUF Gaming F16 (2025) Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F16 (2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050
HP Omen 17T Laptop

HP Omen 17T Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Weight 2.91 kg
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Laptop

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia
Weight 2.81 kg
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
