Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals On Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000 in India

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently live. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming laptop, there might be a deal for you.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 11:00 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals On Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000 in India

Photo Credit: Acer

Next generation of Acer ALG with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 (pictured) is available on sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on midnight July 12
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 will end on July 14
  • You can grab an Acer gaming laptop at up to 39 percent discount
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 went live at midnight July 12. The three-day sale is the longest sale event that the e-commerce giant has ever held. Till July 14, Amazon is offering discounts on a range of consumer electronics such as washing machines, laptops, refrigerators, smartwatches, smartphones, True Wireless Stereos (TWS) earphones, and more. Apart from discounts on the maximum retail prices (MRPs), the US-based online retailer is also offering additional discounts and cashbacks on select banks' credit and debit cards.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Grab The Best Deals On Gaming Laptops

Gaming laptops from brands like Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and HP are available for casual and serious gamers at discounted prices. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, the company is also offering bank discounts, cashbacks, and exchange offers. For example, on a Lenovo gaming laptop, interested Prime members can avail a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, while other customers can get a 3 percent cashback. Moreover, no cost EMI option is also available on several laptops.

We have curated a list of best deals that you can grab on gaming laptops from various popular brands. Several gaming laptops that were previously priced above the Rs. 80,000 mark have now been listed with discounts and bank offers, effectively bringing the price down under Rs. 80,000.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
MSI Cyborg 15 (Intel i5-12th Gen) Rs. 97,990 Rs. 67,990 Buy Now
Acer ALG (Intel Core i5-13th Gen) Rs. 74,999 Rs. 59,990 Buy Now
HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 87,262 Rs. 65,990 Buy Now
HP Victus (Intel Core i5-13th Gen) Rs. 81,202 Rs. 64,990 Buy Now
Dell G Series15 (Intel Core i5) Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
Acer Nitro V 16 (Intel Core i5-14th Gen) Rs. 1,23,999 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 94,590 Rs. 65,490 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, Amazon discount, Dell, MSI, Acer, HP, Lenovo
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Pro Max and More

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals On Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000 in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Get Up to 75 Percent Off on Computer Accessories
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Highlights: Top Deals on Phones, Laptops and More
  3. Best Deals on Oppo Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025
  4. Companion Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Sci-Fi Thriller Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Meteorite From Outer Solar System Challenges Planet Formation Timeline in Early Solar System
  2. NASA’s Hubble and Webb Discover Bursting Star Formation in Small Magellanic Cloud
  3. New Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Could Reveal Secrets of Distant Worlds
  4. Companion Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About American Sci-Fi Thriller Movie
  5. Heart Eyes Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  6. Scientists Recreate Cosmic Ray Physics Using Cold Atom in New Laboratory Study
  7. Scientists Say Dark Matter Could Turn Failed Stars Into ‘Dark Dwarfs’
  8. New Gel-Based Robotic Skin Feels Touch, Heat, and Damage Like Human Flesh
  9. Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 Begins on July 12 for All Customers Alongside Amazon Prime Day Sale
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Sony Camera Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »