Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 went live at midnight July 12. The three-day sale is the longest sale event that the e-commerce giant has ever held. Till July 14, Amazon is offering discounts on a range of consumer electronics such as washing machines, laptops, refrigerators, smartwatches, smartphones, True Wireless Stereos (TWS) earphones, and more. Apart from discounts on the maximum retail prices (MRPs), the US-based online retailer is also offering additional discounts and cashbacks on select banks' credit and debit cards.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Grab The Best Deals On Gaming Laptops

Gaming laptops from brands like Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and HP are available for casual and serious gamers at discounted prices. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, the company is also offering bank discounts, cashbacks, and exchange offers. For example, on a Lenovo gaming laptop, interested Prime members can avail a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, while other customers can get a 3 percent cashback. Moreover, no cost EMI option is also available on several laptops.

We have curated a list of best deals that you can grab on gaming laptops from various popular brands. Several gaming laptops that were previously priced above the Rs. 80,000 mark have now been listed with discounts and bank offers, effectively bringing the price down under Rs. 80,000.

