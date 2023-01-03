Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to go official next month. Rumours about the upcoming vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been floating around for quite some time now and a new leak now hints at the camera specifications of the top-end Ultra model. Samsung is tipped to offer a “night vision” camera with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is speculated to come with a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

As per the tweet by known tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce), the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a “night vision” camera. “I need to emphasize again that the S23 Ultra's night camera is really "night vision,” he tweeted. Going by the tip, the South Korean brand may have improved the night mode on the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to compete with the likes of the recently launched Vivo X90 Pro+ in low-light imaging.

The tipster has not said anything about the camera details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, however, earlier reports have suggested that the device will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The camera unit could include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, 108-megapixel secondary sensor and two 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, the TENAA listing suggested a 12-megapixel sensor.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to come with a 6.8-inch display with a 1,440×3,088 pixels resolution with 16.7 million colour depth. It is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB and up to 1TB of internal storage. It is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Recently, a report mentioned that Samsung Galaxy S23 series will arrive as early as February at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Samsung traditionally launches its flagship smartphones in February or March.

