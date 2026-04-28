Apple is expected to launch its first foldable smartphone later this year. The book-style foldable will reportedly be unveiled along with the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Recently, the schematics of the rumoured foldable surfaced online, revealing the phone's design. However, there is little clarity about the name of Apple's first foldable. Leaks in the past have suggested that it could either be called the iPhone Fold or the iPhone Ultra. Now, a report claims that the company will market the handset as the iPhone Ultra. Similarly, the tech giant is said to be gearing up to unveil a MacBook model with the ‘Ultra' branding.

iPhone Ultra and MacBook Ultra: What We Know So Far

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Macworld reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant will market its first book-style foldable smartphone as the iPhone Ultra, bringing the Ultra branding to its handsets for the first time.

Moreover, the rumoured iPhone Ultra will be introduced as a separate lineup, which means it will not follow the same naming scheme as the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, similar to the iPhone Air, which was launched globally in September last year.

In the past, the company has introduced products with the Ultra branding, including the Apple Watch Ultra series, which also does not follow the same nomenclature as the Apple Watch Series wearables. This corroborates previous reports that suggested that the Tim Cook-led tech giant will market its first foldable as the iPhone Ultra.

The publication suggests that Apple is also planning to launch a new laptop lineup, called the MacBook Ultra. The rumoured flagship MacBook series is said to boast an OLED touchscreen, which would be a first for the tech giant's Mac lineup. This is in line with a recent report that also suggested the same moniker for the OLED MacBook with the touch support.

While the laptop is expected to be launched later this year, the latest report suggests that its debut could be postponed to the first half of 2027 due to the ongoing RAM and memory shortage. It is to be noted that the company has yet to confirm the launch of either its Ultra devices.