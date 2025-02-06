Snapdragon India on Wednesday announced that it will soon launch new Snapdragon X CPUs in India. First unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 last month, the chipsets aim to compete with affordable offerings from other companies such as Intel and AMD. Similar to their global counterparts, the Snapdragon X CPUs are likely to offer support for artificial intelligence (AI) features, leveraging a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). The company expects its new platform to power laptops priced under $600 (roughly Rs. 51,400) globally, and a similar strategy could also be adopted for the Indian markets.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Snapdragon India announced that it will launch the Snapdragon X platform in the country on February 24. While the chipmaker is yet to reveal any specifics, the event has been labelled “AI PCs for Everyone”, which suggests that the new processors could be targeted towards offering AI performance at an affordable price tag.

— Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) February 5, 2025

This platform is scalable across a wide range of thermal designs and form factors, as per the company.

Similar to their global counterparts, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X CPUs are expected to be built on a 4 nanometre fabrication process, featuring eight Oryon CPU cores with a peak clock speed of up to 3GHz. This is inferior to the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite variants which have up to 3.4GHz and up to 3.8GHz clock speeds, respectively. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm Adreno GPU offers support for up to three external displays at 4K/ 60Hz.

The chip supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM with a 30MB total cache and a 135GB/s memory bandwidth. The company has equipped it with a Hexagon NPU which is capable of delivering 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. Devices powered by the Snapdragon X chips will be officially certified as Microsoft Copilot+ PCs.

The company claims that its new chipsets offer up to two times longer battery life and up to 163 percent faster performance than other competing processors. Additionally, this platform supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, USB 4 Type-C connectivity.