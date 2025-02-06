Technology News
Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs Set to Launch in India on February 24

The platform is scalable across a wide range of thermal designs and form factors, as per the company.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 10:16 IST
Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs Set to Launch in India on February 24

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon X processors are designed for affordable PCs

Highlights
  • Snapdragon X chips are 4nm processors featuring eight Oryon CPU cores
  • They are scheduled to be launched in India on February 24
  • The company claims its new platform can deliver 45 TOPS of AI performance
Snapdragon India on Wednesday announced that it will soon launch new Snapdragon X CPUs in India. First unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 last month, the chipsets aim to compete with affordable offerings from other companies such as Intel and AMD. Similar to their global counterparts, the Snapdragon X CPUs are likely to offer support for artificial intelligence (AI) features, leveraging a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). The company expects its new platform to power laptops priced under $600 (roughly Rs. 51,400) globally, and a similar strategy could also be adopted for the Indian markets.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X CPUs India Launch Date, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Snapdragon India announced that it will launch the Snapdragon X platform in the country on February 24. While the chipmaker is yet to reveal any specifics, the event has been labelled “AI PCs for Everyone”, which suggests that the new processors could be targeted towards offering AI performance at an affordable price tag.

This platform is scalable across a wide range of thermal designs and form factors, as per the company.

Similar to their global counterparts, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X CPUs are expected to be built on a 4 nanometre fabrication process, featuring eight Oryon CPU cores with a peak clock speed of up to 3GHz. This is inferior to the Snapdragon X Plus and Elite variants which have up to 3.4GHz and up to 3.8GHz clock speeds, respectively. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm Adreno GPU offers support for up to three external displays at 4K/ 60Hz.

The chip supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM with a 30MB total cache and a 135GB/s memory bandwidth. The company has equipped it with a Hexagon NPU which is capable of delivering 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI performance. Devices powered by the Snapdragon X chips will be officially certified as Microsoft Copilot+ PCs.

The company claims that its new chipsets offer up to two times longer battery life and up to 163 percent faster performance than other competing processors. Additionally, this platform supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4, USB 4 Type-C connectivity.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs Set to Launch in India on February 24
