Google on Wednesday rolled out the February 2025 patch for Pixel devices. The over-the-air (OTA) update, which is available for the company's latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet, and other older devices running Android 15, brings fixes for issues related to audio and Bluetooth. Further, it also includes a security patch which fixes a vulnerability in the software that is declared as having critical severity, in addition to bringing functional improvements.

On a support page, a Google community manager detailed the features of the Pixel update for February 2025 with the build number AP4A.250205.002 for global models. Meanwhile, Pixel devices tied to T-Mobile, Telstra, and EMEA come with additional identifiers C1, B2, and A1, respectively. As per the changelog, the patch fixes an issue which affected the audio output in Android Auto under certain conditions on devices ranging from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

February 2025 Pixel Update Rolling Out

It also rectifies another bug which was reported to occasionally prevent connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories. However, this issue was said to be exclusive to the Pixel 9 series and has been fixed with the February 2025 update.

Apart from bug fixes, the changelog states that the update bundles a security patch for one common vulnerability and exposure (CVE). It is listed with the identifier CVE-2024-53842 which affected the baseband subcomponent and has been patched with the update. The CVE was listed as “critical” in severity.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that the update has started to roll out. It is approximately 15.48MB in size on the Google Pixel 9 but may differ depending on the model. The following devices are eligible to receive it: