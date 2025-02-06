Technology News
Google Pixel Phones Receiving February 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Security Patches

The update fixes problems related to audio and Bluetooth on the Pixel 9 and other phones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 09:41 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 is one of the many devices eligible to receive the February 2025 update

Highlights
  • Update is rolled out with the build number AP4A.250205.002
  • It fixes audio and Bluetooth issues on Pixel devices
  • The security patch rectifies a vulnerability in a baseband subcomponent
Google on Wednesday rolled out the February 2025 patch for Pixel devices. The over-the-air (OTA) update, which is available for the company's latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet, and other older devices running Android 15, brings fixes for issues related to audio and Bluetooth. Further, it also includes a security patch which fixes a vulnerability in the software that is declared as having critical severity, in addition to bringing functional improvements.

Google Pixel Update for February 2025

On a support page, a Google community manager detailed the features of the Pixel update for February 2025 with the build number AP4A.250205.002 for global models. Meanwhile, Pixel devices tied to T-Mobile, Telstra, and EMEA come with additional identifiers C1, B2, and A1, respectively. As per the changelog, the patch fixes an issue which affected the audio output in Android Auto under certain conditions on devices ranging from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

pixel update feb 2025 Pixel Update

February 2025 Pixel Update Rolling Out

It also rectifies another bug which was reported to occasionally prevent connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories. However, this issue was said to be exclusive to the Pixel 9 series and has been fixed with the February 2025 update.

Apart from bug fixes, the changelog states that the update bundles a security patch for one common vulnerability and exposure (CVE). It is listed with the identifier CVE-2024-53842 which affected the baseband subcomponent and has been patched with the update. The CVE was listed as “critical” in severity.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that the update has started to roll out. It is approximately 15.48MB in size on the Google Pixel 9 but may differ depending on the model. The following devices are eligible to receive it:

  1. Google Pixel 9 Series
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series
  3. Google Pixel Tablet
  4. Google Pixel Fold
  5. Google Pixel 7 Series
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series
Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel Update, Pixel update, Android 15, Google Pixel 9
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
