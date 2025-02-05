Technology News
Apple Reportedly Begins Production of M5 Chips Expected to Power Upcoming iPad Pro, Mac Models

Apple's M5 chips will be reportedly produced using TSMC's 3nm process technology.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2025 20:14 IST
Apple Reportedly Begins Production of M5 Chips Expected to Power Upcoming iPad Pro, Mac Models

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's latest MacBook Pro models run on the firm's M4 Pro and M4 Max chips

Highlights
  • Apple reportedly began packaging the M5 chip last month
  • The initial production run is said to be for the base M5 model
  • The upcoming iPad Pro is said to be the first device to pack the M5 chip
Apple announced the new MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets in October 2024, and we are already learning about the company's M5 chips that are expected to arrive in the coming months. A new report from a South Korean publication states that the Cupertino company has started mass production of its next-generation M5 chip. The new processor is expected to power Apple's upcoming devices in the second half of 2025. It is expected to be produced using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 3nm process technology.

Packaging of Apple's M5 Chips Reportedly Began in January

An ET News report (in Korean) states that TSMC has begun mass production of Apple's M5 chip. Citing sources, the publication says that packaging of the M5 chip commenced last month. The packaging is reportedly being handled by OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies including ASE (Taiwan), Amkor (US), and JCET (China).

The initial production run is said to be for the base M5 processor, while Apple is also expected to begin production of the more advanced M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra chips. The OSAT companies are reportedly arranging additional facilities to support mass production of the high-end chips.

Apple's M5 Chip Could Offer Five Percent Performance Boost

The upcoming iPad Pro is expected to be the first device to pack the M5 chipset. Apple is reportedly using new methods to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) performance in its generation processors. The chips are fabricated using TSMC N3P 3nm process technology.

The new process will reportedly offer a five percent boost in performance and a five to 10 percent improvement in power efficiency. The M5 Pro processor could use TSMC's System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology, which is expected to improve heat control and performance.

Besides the iPad Pro, Apple is expected to unveil a new version of the Vision Pro with an M5 processor. The brand could also pack the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with the M5 series chips later this year, or early next year.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
