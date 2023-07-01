Technology News

Odisha to Get Rs. 30,000 Crore Semiconductor Unit Set Up by UK-Based Firm

The company has aimed to establish the unit within two years and to provide direct employment to 5,000 people.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 July 2023 15:25 IST
Odisha to Get Rs. 30,000 Crore Semiconductor Unit Set Up by UK-Based Firm

The semiconductor unit will produce memory chips, used in mobile phones, television sets, laptops

Highlights
  • SRAM & MRAM Technologies and Projects India signed MoU on March 26
  • The company requires around 500 to 800 acres of land to establish unit
  • The company has aimed to establish the unit within two years

A UK-based company is planning to set up a semiconductor fabrication unit in Odisha's Ganjam district with an investment of Rs. 30,000 crore in the first phase, officials said.

The SRAM & MRAM Technologies and Projects India Pvt Limited, the Indian unit of UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government on March 26 to set up the semiconductor unit in the state.

After visiting some sites near Chhatrapur in the district, its Indian company officials headed by its chairman Guruji Kumaran Swami held a meeting with the district administration at Chhatrapur on Thursday.

Ganjam Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida has assured the investors all facilities for setting up the unit.

"We have visited some sites, including the industrial park of Tata and some private lands for the establishment of the proposed semiconductor unit. A technical team of the company will visit the district to finalise the site," said Debadutt Singhdeo, project director of the firm.

The company requires around 500 to 800 acres of land to establish the unit.

Though the company officials visited some other districts as well, they preferred the site near Chhatrapur due to its proximity to Gopalpur port, a dedicated industrial corridor, an airstrip and a national highway, besides availability of clean water and energy – the basic requirement of the fabrication unit, sources said.

The company has aimed to establish the unit within two years and to provide direct employment to 5,000 people. It has also planned to expand the unit in subsequent phases by investing around Rs 2 lakh crore by 2027, said Singhdeo.

The semiconductor unit will produce memory chips, used in mobile phones, television sets, laptops, air conditioners and ATMs. Since the country is not self-reliant on the manufacture of semiconductors, it imports around Rs. 3 lakh crore semiconductors annually from different countries.

"The project will boost industrialisation in the district," said Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu.

He said that due to an attractive industrial policy, several companies are interested in investing in the state.

The proposed unit will help generate employment as well as address the semiconductors requirement in the country, Sahu said. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: semiconductor, chipset, laptops, mobiles, Odisha, India
First Ever View of the Milky Way Seen Through the Lens of Neutrino Particles
EV Charger Makers Oppose Texas' Plan to Mandate Tesla Charging System

Related Stories

Odisha to Get Rs. 30,000 Crore Semiconductor Unit Set Up by UK-Based Firm
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 to Amazon Prime Day 2023: This Week in Technology News
  4. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  5. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  7. Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K Review: Must-Have Car Accessory?
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Could See Strong Demand, DSCC Reseach Shows: Details
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Display, Main Camera Details Confirmed: See Here
  10. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Renews Patent Licence Agreement With Apple For Another Term
  2. DMRC Launches Online App for Generating Mobile QR Tickets
  3. EV Charger Makers Oppose Texas' Plan to Mandate Tesla Charging System
  4. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G India Launch Date Set For July 7
  5. Odisha to Get Rs. 30,000 Crore Semiconductor Unit Set Up by UK-Based Firm
  6. First Ever View of the Milky Way Seen Through the Lens of Neutrino Particles
  7. Honor X50 SoC, Battery Details Confirmed, Said to Be Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of July 5 Launch
  8. Crypto Becomes Regulated Financial Sector in UK: Details
  9. Draft EU Artificial Intelligence Rules Could Hurt Europe
  10. European Space Agency Telescope Euclid to Launch in SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Explore ‘Dark Universe’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.