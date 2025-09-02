Technology News
  India Deep Tech Investment Alliance Announced by US and Indian Equity Firms: 5 Things to Know

India Deep Tech Investment Alliance Announced by US and Indian Equity Firms: 5 Things to Know

Founding members of IDTA include Celesta Capital, Accel, Blume Ventures, Premji Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and more.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 September 2025 08:20 IST
India Deep Tech Investment Alliance Announced by US and Indian Equity Firms: 5 Things to Know

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The IDTA will invest in sectors including semiconductors, space, quantum, robotics, AI, biotech, and more

Highlights
  • The investment group aims to strengthen India-US deep tech collaboration
  • IDTA members have committed to make long‑term, thesis‑driven investments
  • The startups will receive mentorship, network access, and capital
A group of Indian and US-based investors have announced a new alliance to fund and mentor India-based deep tech startups on Tuesday. The coalition, dubbed India Deep Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA), comprises eight major equity firms from both countries, intending to strengthen the India-US deep tech collaboration. The group includes both venture capital and private equity firms, and it has committed a sizeable corpus and long-term investment for the country's budding startups operating in the semiconductor, space, quantum, robotics, AI, biotech, medical devices, energy and climate sectors. Here are five things you need to know about IDTA.

Five Things to Know about IDTA

1. There are eight founding members in the IDTA, as per the press release. These include the following:

  • California-based Celesta Capital has invested in Weka, Vayyar Imaging, and H2O.ai, all of which have achieved unicorn status (valuation reached $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,800 crore) or above).
  • California-based Accel also has an illustrious portfolio, which includes the likes of Bumble, Facebook (now Meta), Fiverr, Freshworks, Dropbox, Flipkart, Scale AI, Spotify, Swiggy, and Venmo.
  • Mumbai-based Blume Ventures has invested in startups such as Unacademy, Slice, and Purplle.
  • Mumbai-based Gaja Capital has invested in startups such as Fractal Analytics, Eggoz, RBL Bank, and Xpressbees.
  • Bengaluru-based Ideaspring Capital, whose portfolio includes the likes of Accelequant, B2Brain, and Karomi.
  • Bengaluru-based Premji Invest has invested in companies such as FirstCry, Flipkart, Lenskart, and Myntra.
  • Mumbai-based Tenacity Ventures has invested in CloudSEK, Purplle, and Rocketium.
  • Mumbai-based Venture Catalysts' portfolio includes BharatPe, Shiprocket, and Vedantu.

2. The IDTA aligns with the Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology (TRUST) initiative, which was announced by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. The coalition also builds on the Indian Government's Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, which has committed a corpus of Rs. 1 lakh crore to scale research and innovation in strategic sectors within India.

3. With the formation of the alliance, IDTA has created a fund of more than $1 billion (8,800 crore) to invest in India-domiciled companies working in key sectors such as semiconductor, space, quantum, robotics, AI, biotech, medical devices, energy and climate.

4. Each member of the IDTA will provide the startups in their portfolio with meaningful private capital over a period of five to 10 years, mentorship, access to networking opportunities, and assistance in their expansion in the Indian market. Notably, the coalition has not announced any eligibility criteria to receive funding.

5. Additionally, the coalition will offer each member a channel for engagement with relevant government entities overseeing the RDI Scheme, a collaboration space for information-sharing and coordination on co-investment opportunities, and collaboration on expert convenings around priority sector development.

Further reading: India, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Semiconductor, Space, Startups, Deep Tech
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
India Deep Tech Investment Alliance Announced by US and Indian Equity Firms: 5 Things to Know
