The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025, and leaks about its purported successor have already begun surfacing. According to a tipster, the company could introduce a larger display with the standard Xiaomi 18. It was previously expected to arrive as a compact flagship sporting a 6.3-inch screen, but the latest claim suggests it may feature a slightly larger panel, potentially offering more screen real-estate for content consumption.

Xiaomi 18 Display, Camera Specifications Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the Xiaomi 18 in a Weibo post. As per the tipster, the purported handset will come with a 6.4-inch display, contradicting previous leaks. For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

While the screen size is tipped to be slightly larger, the Xiaomi 18 is still expected to be a compact flagship.

Apart from this, the tipster also mentioned that all models in the Xiaomi 18 series will feature 200-megapixel periscope telephoto cameras.

Currently, the Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra have a periscope telephoto lens. The former two come with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, while the Ultra variant has a 200-megapixel camera. The vanilla Xiaomi 17, meanwhile, features a standard 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Per previous reports, Xiaomi is testing two 200-megapixel sensors for a compact 6.3-inch flagship, widely believed to be the Xiaomi 18 Pro. One could be the main camera and the other a telephoto or a periscope unit. If true, Xiaomi 18 Pro may join another Chinese OEM, Oppo, in adopting dual 200-megapixel sensors on upcoming flagships.

While the company has yet to confirm the Xiaomi 18 series, the flagship lineup could be launched in China in September.

In a separate development, Xiaomi is also reported to be gearing up to introduce a fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 series, dubbed the Xiaomi 17 Max. It is reported to pack the largest battery among all models, with a rated capacity of 8,000mAh. Like its counterparts, the purported handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.