Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Feature Larger 6.4-inch Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

All models in the Xiaomi 18 series will feature 200-megapixel periscope telephoto cameras.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2026 15:36 IST
Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Feature Larger 6.4-inch Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 series is expected to succeed last year’s Xiaomi 17 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 is tipped to feature a larger 6.4-inch display
  • All Xiaomi 18 models may get 200-megapixel periscope cameras
  • The Xiaomi 18 series may launch in China in September
The Xiaomi 17 series was launched in China in September 2025, and leaks about its purported successor have already begun surfacing. According to a tipster, the company could introduce a larger display with the standard Xiaomi 18. It was previously expected to arrive as a compact flagship sporting a 6.3-inch screen, but the latest claim suggests it may feature a slightly larger panel, potentially offering more screen real-estate for content consumption.

Xiaomi 18 Display, Camera Specifications Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about the Xiaomi 18 in a Weibo post. As per the tipster, the purported handset will come with a 6.4-inch display, contradicting previous leaks. For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch 1.5K (2,656x1,220 pixels) OLED screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz of touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

While the screen size is tipped to be slightly larger, the Xiaomi 18 is still expected to be a compact flagship.

Apart from this, the tipster also mentioned that all models in the Xiaomi 18 series will feature 200-megapixel periscope telephoto cameras.

Currently, the Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra have a periscope telephoto lens. The former two come with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, while the Ultra variant has a 200-megapixel camera. The vanilla Xiaomi 17, meanwhile, features a standard 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Per previous reports, Xiaomi is testing two 200-megapixel sensors for a compact 6.3-inch flagship, widely believed to be the Xiaomi 18 Pro. One could be the main camera and the other a telephoto or a periscope unit. If true, Xiaomi 18 Pro may join another Chinese OEM, Oppo, in adopting dual 200-megapixel sensors on upcoming flagships.

While the company has yet to confirm the Xiaomi 18 series, the flagship lineup could be launched in China in September.

In a separate development, Xiaomi is also reported to be gearing up to introduce a fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 series, dubbed the Xiaomi 17 Max. It is reported to pack the largest battery among all models, with a rated capacity of 8,000mAh. Like its counterparts, the purported handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Further reading: Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Specifications, Xiaomi 18 Launch, Xiaomi 18 Series, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Feature Larger 6.4-inch Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Qualcomm Hints That Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Feature a Snapdragon SoC
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kohrra Season 2, Bandwaale, Baby Girl, and More
  4. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  5. Xiaomi 18 Could Feature a Larger Display, Upgraded Telephoto Camera
  6. Here's When the Infinix Note Edge 5G Will Finally Be Launched in India
  7. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Renders Give Us Another Look at All Three Models
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Suggests Big Battery Upgrade Over the Find X8 Ultra
  10. These Brands Are Among the First to Bring Ads to ChatGPT
