The Vivo X300 Max has bagged China's 3C certification, and it's presence in the database suggests an official launch could be around the corner. Other leaks also suggest Vivo could introduce the device in China as part of a launch event for additional devices expected in March. Alongside certification details, tipsters have begun sharing possible specifications, pointing to a large display, a high-capacity battery, and an advanced camera setup that may carry Zeiss branding. The Vivo X300 Ultra is rumoured to launch in India, but it is not certain if the Max version will arrive in the country.

Vivo X300 Max Expected to Support 90W Fast Charging

According to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Vivo X300 Max, listed with the model number V2548A, appeared on the 3C database with support for a 90W fast charger. The tipster adds that the handset is expected to debut in China in March, potentially alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra, the Vivo Pad 6 Pro, and a new vlogging-focused camera product.

Vivo X300 Max Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared some expected features of the Vivo X300 Max. The purported smartphone is also believed to be the same model that previously surfaced in rumours under the Vivo X300s name.

In a Weibo post, the tipster claims the Vivo X300 Max may feature a 6.78-inch flat 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and could pack a battery of around 7,000mAh, with support for 40W wireless charging. The handset will likely ship with Android 16 along with Vivo's OriginOS 6 user interface.

In the camera department, the Vivo X300 Max is tipped to have a large circular rear camera module and a "newly added Zeiss lens." The camera unit is expected to include a 200-megapixel main rear sensor, alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto unit. A 50-megapixel front camera is also rumoured.

Other expected features for the Vivo X300 Max include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. However, Vivo has not confirmed any of these details yet.