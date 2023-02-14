Technology News

Microsoft's New Development Will Let Windows 11 Control RGB Lighting: Report

Microsoft is yet to officially announce the ability to control RGB components.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 February 2023 21:14 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The ability to control RGB components in Windows 11 was first introduced in 2018

Highlights
  • Microsoft has permanently disabled Internet Explorer from Windows 10
  • The company has added lighting controls to the personalisation menu
  • The feature has been spotted in the insider build of Windows 11

Windows 11, in its latest Insider Build, will reportedly get control over RGB lighting directly from the system. Most Windows gaming laptops and desktop PCs feature RGB lighting as accessories to enhance the experience for gamers. Most companies like Dell, HP, Asus and Lenovo offer custom apps to let users control these lights or the effects they emit. However, Windows 11 does not offer any native control or app for these RGB lights in its settings. Now, Microsoft is said to be working on the light control feature to stop the need for third-party apps.

According to a report by Bleeping Computer via software developer Albacore, the Insider build of Windows 11 has been spotted housing hidden controls for controlling RGB lights on your Windows system in its latest iteration. The findings suggest that the Settings menu will soon be allowing users to control RGB lighting. The Personalization section in the Settings menu provides an overview of all the devices with RGB components, including the ones attached externally.

In the screenshots shared by the developer, the app interface shows an option to adjust the brightness as well as the colour of these lights. Additionally, Windows, as can be seen, will also allow users to change the light effects and the speed at which these animations happen. There is also an option to match the RGB lights' colour with the Windows 11 accent colour. With this option, laptop and PC manufacturers can now rely on Microsoft to control these effects in a better way.

Microsoft is yet to officially announce the feature spotted by Albacore in Windows 11 build 25295. Albacore noted that “the spec for this is from 2018 and references to the feature have been around for years.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft permanently disabled Internet Explorer, from its previous-generation Windows 10 operating system via a software update to its browser on February 14. Upon clicking the Internet Explorer icon on a Windows 10 computer, users are now redirected to Microsoft Edge. 

