Amazon started its Great Freedom Festival 2025 at 12pm on July 31 for all users, with Prime members enjoying early access from midnight. During the sale, the e-commerce site is offering a broad selection of personal tech products, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches at considerable discounted rates. Wearable devices from leading brands such as Sony, Sennehiser, Boat, and JBL are available at steep discounts from their original retail prices. We have compiled a list of the best deals you can get on over-ear headphones.

In addition to the discounted prices, shoppers can enjoy extra savings through other promotional offers like coupons, bank discounts and exchange offers. SBI credit card users and people choosing EMI payment options can enjoy an instant 10 percent discount. Select bank cards can also provide cashback of up to Rs. 2,000, while specific purchases qualify for Rs. 500 in coupon discounts. Notably, buyers can employ these additional benefits over and above the effective sale prices mentioned below.

Previously, we listed the most enticing discounts available on true wireless (TWS) earphones. We also have offered a roundup of the best smartphone deals from leading brands like iQOO, Samsung, and Realme, as well as a handpicked selection of top smartwatch offers.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, listed on Amazon at MRP of Rs. 34,990, are currently available at Rs. 25,989. Sennheiser Momentum 4 can be bought for a lower Rs. 21,990, down from their MRP of Rs. 34,990. Budget headphones like Boat's Rockerz 551 ANC Pro and GOBOULT Q are retailing at Rs. 3,299 and Rs. 1,499, during the ongoing sale.

Best Headphone Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.