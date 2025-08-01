Best Headphone Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Headphones

SBI credit card users can get an instant 10 percent discount.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 1 August 2025 16:33 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Headphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 started on July 31

Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are available at Rs. 25,989
  • Select bank cards can provide cashback of up to Rs. 2,000
  • Prime members received early access to the sale
Amazon started its Great Freedom Festival 2025 at 12pm on July 31 for all users, with Prime members enjoying early access from midnight. During the sale, the e-commerce site is offering a broad selection of personal tech products, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and smartwatches at considerable discounted rates. Wearable devices from leading brands such as Sony, Sennehiser, Boat, and JBL are available at steep discounts from their original retail prices. We have compiled a list of the best deals you can get on over-ear headphones.

In addition to the discounted prices, shoppers can enjoy extra savings through other promotional offers like coupons, bank discounts and exchange offers. SBI credit card users and people choosing EMI payment options can enjoy an instant 10 percent discount. Select bank cards can also provide cashback of up to Rs. 2,000, while specific purchases qualify for Rs. 500 in coupon discounts. Notably, buyers can employ these additional benefits over and above the effective sale prices mentioned below.

Previously, we listed the most enticing discounts available on true wireless (TWS) earphones. We also have offered a roundup of the best smartphone deals from leading brands like iQOO, Samsung, and Realme, as well as a handpicked selection of top smartwatch offers.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, listed on Amazon at MRP of Rs. 34,990, are currently available at Rs. 25,989. Sennheiser Momentum 4 can be bought for a lower Rs. 21,990, down from their MRP of Rs. 34,990. Budget headphones like Boat's Rockerz 551 ANC Pro and GOBOULT Q are retailing at Rs. 3,299 and Rs. 1,499, during the ongoing sale.

Best Headphone Deals in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 25,989 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Rs. 24,990 Rs. 14,989 Buy Now
Skullcandy Crusher Rs. 28,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Sony WH-CH720N Rs. 14,990 Rs. 8,930 Buy Now
JBL Tune 770NC Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
boAt Rockerz 551 ANC Pro Rs. 8,990 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
GOBOULT Q Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight, comfortable fit
  • Clean sound, spacious soundstage
  • Good app and features
  • Decent ANC for the price
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Sound is dull at low volumes
Read detailed Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Headphones

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
