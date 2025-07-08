Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Sport a 6.7-Inch Flexible OLED Display: Report

The Galaxy S25 FE is rumoured to feature an upgraded front camera.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 15:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to Sport a 6.7-Inch Flexible OLED Display: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE is currently priced from Rs. 37,999 in India

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S FE models are Samsung’s most affordable S series devices
  • Galaxy S25 FE is said to get a new selfie camera this year
  • Its design may appear familiar, but it could get thinner bezels
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) as it currently stands, is a good balance of premium features and design at an attractive price. However, many will find it hard to compare this phone with competitive Chinese brands as they offer much better value when it comes to hardware specifications. Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE did get a few upgrades last year over the Galaxy S23 FE it replaced. According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may get some new features this year.

The Galaxy S25 FE has been visiting the rumour mill far too often lately. A new report from ZDNet Korea now suggests that Samsung will maintain the same dimensions for its upcoming display on the Galaxy S25 FE but will switch to a flexible OLED panel this year. Citing industry sources, the publication claims that Samsung will begin mass production of the OLED panel for its Galaxy S25 FE this month. The new panel is said to bring quite a few advantages in terms of practicality and appearance.

According to the report, the new flexible OLED panel will help make the device thinner compared to the existing rigid OLED panel. This is possible as unlike a rigid OLED panel, a flexible OLED panel will allow the edges of the display to be wrapped around the sides. This display technology, which is already used in Samsung's premium Galaxy S series smartphones, will finally allow the company to reduce the thickness of its display borders and allow a uniform border all-around. Without flexible OLED technology, phones usually have a thicker bottom border or a chin that makes them appear a bit dated.

The above information matches an earlier report, which stated that the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE will have thinner display borders compared to earlier models. Samsung could indeed be looking to bump up the FE's appearance this year, with a proper premium makeover, and a flexible OLED panel definitely helps with its image.

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE's rear-facing cameras are not expected to get any upgrades, the phone's front-facing selfie camera might. As per a recent report, the selfie camera will get upgraded from the existing 10-megapixel camera to a newer 12-megapixel sensor, which is also present in the Galaxy S25 series launched this year. Also unclear is whether Samsung will switch to a different MediaTek processor or go with its own Exynos silicon like with past models.

 

