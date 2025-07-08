Pixel 10 series is expected to launch soon. Although Google has not confirmed the launch date, a new leak has surfaced suggesting the phone's colourways and storage options. The standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to come in four colours, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be sold in two colours. Google is expected to limit some storage variants to specific colour options. The new leak also suggests the colour variants for the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

Pixel 10 Series Colour Options Leaked

A DroidLife report, citing distributor data, has revealed the colourways and storage options of the Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to offer 128GB of storage in the base model, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could start at 256GB.

The Pixel 10 will reportedly be available in Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colourways. It is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to be available in Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain finishes. The Jade colour option could be exclusive to the 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 1TB storage variant of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly be available only in the Obsidian shade. Also, the Pixel 10 Pro XL's Obsidian variant is said to be available with 128GB storage option.

Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be sold in Jade and Moonstone colours. The Jade shade will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Moonstone colour option will be launched in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

Further, the report claims that the Pixel Buds 2a will be available in Fog Light, Hazel, and Iris. The Pixel Watch 4 series is rumoured to come in Black, Gold, Moonstone and Silver colourways.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to go official on August 20 at a Made By Google event. The lineup is said to feature a Tensor G5 chip and new generative AI features. They are expected to be equipped with a MediaTek T900 modem and run on Android 16.