Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10 Series Colour Options, Storage Configurations Surface Online

Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly be available in Jade and Moonstone colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 12:30 IST
Google Pixel 10 Series Colour Options, Storage Configurations Surface Online

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 10 series is expected to ship with a Tensor G5 processor

Highlights
  • Google could launch the Pixel 10 series on August 20
  • Pixel Buds 2a could be launched in Fog Light, Hazel, and Iris shades
  • Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could come in four shades
Advertisement

Pixel 10 series is expected to launch soon. Although Google has not confirmed the launch date, a new leak has surfaced suggesting the phone's colourways and storage options. The standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to come in four colours, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be sold in two colours. Google is expected to limit some storage variants to specific colour options. The new leak also suggests the colour variants for the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

Pixel 10 Series Colour Options Leaked

A DroidLife report, citing distributor data, has revealed the colourways and storage options of the Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to offer 128GB of storage in the base model, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could start at 256GB.

The Pixel 10 will reportedly be available in Frost, Indigo, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colourways. It is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Google's Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to be available in Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain finishes. The Jade colour option could be exclusive to the 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 1TB storage variant of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly be available only in the Obsidian shade. Also, the Pixel 10 Pro XL's Obsidian variant is said to be available with 128GB storage option.

Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be sold in Jade and Moonstone colours. The Jade shade will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Moonstone colour option will be launched in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

Further, the report claims that the Pixel Buds 2a will be available in Fog Light, Hazel, and Iris. The Pixel Watch 4 series is rumoured to come in Black, Gold, Moonstone and Silver colourways.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to go official on August 20 at a Made By Google event. The lineup is said to feature a Tensor G5 chip and new generative AI features. They are expected to be equipped with a MediaTek T900 modem and run on Android 16.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Tri-Fold Phone Said to Launch in July; Design Leaked
Realme 15 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 24; Design, Colour Options Revealed

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Series Colour Options, Storage Configurations Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  6. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  7. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »