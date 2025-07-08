Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 Launched in New Finish With Temperature-Sensitive Colour Changing Rear Panel

Oppo Reno 14 was initially sold in Lily Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black colour options in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 16:51 IST
Oppo Reno 14 Launched in New Finish With Temperature-Sensitive Colour Changing Rear Panel

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 14 was launched in Forest Green and Pearl White shades in India

  • Oppo Reno 14 was launched in China in March this year
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset
  • Oppo Reno 14 carries a 6,000mAh battery
Oppo has launched a new 'Sun and Moonlight' colour variant of the Reno 14 in China. The new colour variant offers a temperature-sensitive feature that changes the colour of the phone based on the temperature. The standard variant was launched in March this year with three colourways — Lily Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black. The Oppo Reno 14 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and features a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 14 Sun and Moonlight Colour Scheme Price

Oppo, via Weibo, announced the arrival of the new Sun and Moonlight colour edition of the Reno 14. The new colour variant will go on sale in China on July 11 and is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base model with 12GB + 256GB. The 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,200), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 37,000), and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000), respectively.

The Sun and Moonlight colour edition (ASE) Oppo Reno 14 has a two-way temperature-sensitive colour change function. The handset offers either a Sunlight Orange shade or a Moonlight Silver shade, depending on different temperature conditions. At around -15°C, the phone is said to get an orange tone. When the temperature goes above 60°C, the phone is claimed to boast a silver colour.

Oppo Reno 14's new colour variant will be available alongside the Lily Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black colour options. In India, the phone was sold in Forest Green and Pearl White shades with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB option.

Oppo Reno 14 Specifications

The Sun and Moonlight colour edition of the Oppo Reno 14 version comes with the same specifications as other available colour variants. It features a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset alongside up to 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage. The phone has a triple rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It features a 50-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Oppo Reno 14 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. It is said to meet the IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
