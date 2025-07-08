Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were introduced in India in July 2024 alongside the vanilla Galaxy Buds 3. At launch, the Buds 3 were priced at Rs. 14,999, while the Pro variant had a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The earphones, the Pro version, will soon be available at a discounted price in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, which is set to start on July 12 in India. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has revealed the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offers.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Prime Day 2025 Discount in India Revealed

Amazon revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can be purchased for the lowest effective price of Rs. 10,999, down Rs. 9,000 from the launch price of Rs. 19,999, during the upcoming Prime Day 2025 sale. The sale price is inclusive of bank offers. SBI and ICICI Bank customers can get a 10 percent discount during the sale. HSBC, HDFC and Federal Bank, as well as OneCard credit card users, can enjoy up to Rs. 1,500 discount.

Buyers can avail of cashback offers, coupon discounts, as well as no-cost EMI options over and above the sale price. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are sold in Silver and White colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are equipped with two-way 10.5mm dynamic drivers with 6.1mm Planar drivers. They support AI-backed adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with an Ambient sound mode, a Voice Detect and a Siren Detect feature. They carry a three-mic system and offer call noise reduction for clearer calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity with an Auto Switch feature. The earphones have an IP57 dust and water resistance rating. They support Galaxy AI features like AI Interpreter and AI Voice Command. The charging case has a 515mAh battery, while each earphone is equipped with a 53mAh cell. The earphones are claimed to last for up to 30 hours, including the case, with ANC disabled. Each earbud weigh 5.4g, while with the case, the Buds 3 Pro weigh 46.5g.

