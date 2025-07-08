OnePlus 13 was launched in India in January this year with a starting price of Rs. 69,999. The flagship smartphone will soon be available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The sale will begin on July 12 and conclude on July 14. Shoppers can avail of bank discounts and exchange discounts during the sale. Besides the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 13R are also confirmed to be available at discounted prices.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be available for Rs. 59,999 (including bank offer) in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. It was launched in India with an initial price tag of Rs. 69,999. Further, shoppers can get up to Rs. 66,497 exchange discount on this model. EMI options start at Rs. 3,394, while no-cost EMI starts at Rs. 5,833. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of up to Rs. 2,099 discount.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus India website is currently selling the base variant of the OnePlus 13 for Rs. 69,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variants are listed for Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively.

The OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13s are also confirmed to see price cuts during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The former will start at Rs. 49,999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,999, while the latter will be sold for a starting price of Rs. 39,999, instead of the actual price of Rs. 42,999.

Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale will start on July 12. The discount sale is limited to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it will conclude on July 14. Mobile phones and accessories are confirmed to receive up to 40 percent discount during the sale. Shoppers with ICICI and SBI Bank cards can get an extra 10 percent savings.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0. It has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus 13 has IP68+ IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging support.

