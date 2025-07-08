Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: OnePlus 13 Offer Price Revealed

OnePlus 13 is confirmed to receive up to Rs. 10,000 discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 14:46 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: OnePlus 13 Offer Price Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 will be discounted during the two-day Amazon sale period
  • Customers can avail of discounts on ICICI and SBI bank cards
  • OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13s are also confirmed to see price cuts
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 was launched in India in January this year with a starting price of Rs. 69,999. The flagship smartphone will soon be available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The sale will begin on July 12 and conclude on July 14. Shoppers can avail of bank discounts and exchange discounts during the sale. Besides the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 13R are also confirmed to be available at discounted prices.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be available for Rs. 59,999 (including bank offer) in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. It was launched in India with an initial price tag of Rs. 69,999. Further, shoppers can get up to Rs. 66,497 exchange discount on this model. EMI options start at Rs. 3,394, while no-cost EMI starts at Rs. 5,833. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of up to Rs. 2,099 discount.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus India website is currently selling the base variant of the OnePlus 13 for Rs. 69,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variants are listed for Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively.

The OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13s are also confirmed to see price cuts during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The former will start at Rs. 49,999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,999, while the latter will be sold for a starting price of Rs. 39,999, instead of the actual price of Rs. 42,999.

Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale will start on July 12. The discount sale is limited to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it will conclude on July 14. Mobile phones and accessories are confirmed to receive up to 40 percent discount during the sale. Shoppers with ICICI and SBI Bank cards can get an extra 10 percent savings.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0. It has a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus 13 has IP68+ IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day Sale, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Price in India, OnePlus 13 Specifications, Sale Offer 2025, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, OnePlus AI Features
Apple Takes Fight Against $587 Million EU Antitrust Fine to Court

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: OnePlus 13 Offer Price Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Discount Revealed
  3. AI+ Pulse, AI+ Nova 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. AI+ Nova 5G, Pulse Phones India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Event
  5. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Buds 4 With Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord 5 Review
  8. OnePlus 13 to Get a Price Cut During Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale
  9. Bitchat Is a New Messaging App Which Works Without Phone Numbers
  10. Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 3 Update for iPhone With These New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds 4 Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: OnePlus 13 Offer Price Revealed
  3. AiQ Wearbuds Smartwatch With Built-In TWS Earbuds, Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched in India
  4. Apple Loses Top AI Models Executive to Meta’s Hiring Spree
  5. OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, OnePlus AI Features
  6. Honor X70 Confirmed to Launch on July 15; Battery, Charging Details Revealed
  7. Apple Takes Fight Against $587 Million EU Antitrust Fine to Court
  8. CMF Watch Pro 3 Expected to Launch Soon; Price Leaked Online
  9. Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search to All Users in India, Removes Search Labs Sign Up Requirement
  10. AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G Smartphones Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »