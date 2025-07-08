Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Could Launch With Gemini Voice Assistant

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 promo images, shared on Bluesky, suggest that the rumoured smartwatch could feature Gemini voice assistant.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 17:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Could Launch With Gemini Voice Assistant

Photo Credit: Bluesky/Roland Quandt

Alleged promo image of Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with Gemini

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Series said to debut at Galaxy Unpacked event
  • Samsung is allegedly bringing Gemini to WearOS
  • The smartwatch is said to feature a 3nm Exynos SoC
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to be unveiled during the tech giant's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. Recently, the key specifications of the rumoured smartwatch had leaked online. The leaked specifications suggested that the series could feature a 3nm Samsung Exynos chipset and run One UI 8 Watch. Ahead of its alleged launch, leaked promo images of the smartwatch series suggest that the company could unveil the wearables with Gemini AI replacing Google Voice Assistant.

Gemini Replacing Google Voice Assistant on Galaxy Watch 8?

Roland Quandt of WinFuture, on Bluesky, shared two promo images of Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch 8 that suggest that the alleged wearables could launch with Gemini as a voice assistant. The image showed a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic display with the text “Ask Google Gemini,” similar to the current Google Voice Assistant interface.

Samsung, however, is yet to confirm the change. This is in line with Google's move to slowly phase out its Voice Assistant. On July 14, Google announced that later this year, the “classic Google Assistant” will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads on mobile app stores. Moreover, the company revealed that it will also start “upgrading” tablets, cars and devices that connect to smartphones, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the company will likely offer the Gemini AI assistant on the entire Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Galaxy Watch 8 Series Specifications (expected)

Recently, key specifications of the Galaxy Watch 8 series were leaked online. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is rumoured to feature a 1.34-inch display and be sold in a single 46mm variant. Additionally, the smartwatch could come with a stainless steel case and a Premium Hybrid Strap. It is said to pack a 445mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to launch in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm variant is said to sport a 1.34-inch touchscreen and a 325mAh battery, whereas the 44mm variant could come with a 1.47-inch display and a 425mAh battery. The smartwatch will reportedly get an aluminium case with a Silicone Sports Bracelet as standard.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Specifications
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Be Available at a Discounted Price

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Could Launch With Gemini Voice Assistant
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  5. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  8. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  9. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
  7. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  8. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  9. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »