Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to be unveiled during the tech giant's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. Recently, the key specifications of the rumoured smartwatch had leaked online. The leaked specifications suggested that the series could feature a 3nm Samsung Exynos chipset and run One UI 8 Watch. Ahead of its alleged launch, leaked promo images of the smartwatch series suggest that the company could unveil the wearables with Gemini AI replacing Google Voice Assistant.

Gemini Replacing Google Voice Assistant on Galaxy Watch 8?

Roland Quandt of WinFuture, on Bluesky, shared two promo images of Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Watch 8 that suggest that the alleged wearables could launch with Gemini as a voice assistant. The image showed a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic display with the text “Ask Google Gemini,” similar to the current Google Voice Assistant interface.

Samsung, however, is yet to confirm the change. This is in line with Google's move to slowly phase out its Voice Assistant. On July 14, Google announced that later this year, the “classic Google Assistant” will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads on mobile app stores. Moreover, the company revealed that it will also start “upgrading” tablets, cars and devices that connect to smartphones, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the company will likely offer the Gemini AI assistant on the entire Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Galaxy Watch 8 Series Specifications (expected)

Recently, key specifications of the Galaxy Watch 8 series were leaked online. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is rumoured to feature a 1.34-inch display and be sold in a single 46mm variant. Additionally, the smartwatch could come with a stainless steel case and a Premium Hybrid Strap. It is said to pack a 445mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to launch in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm variant is said to sport a 1.34-inch touchscreen and a 325mAh battery, whereas the 44mm variant could come with a 1.47-inch display and a 425mAh battery. The smartwatch will reportedly get an aluminium case with a Silicone Sports Bracelet as standard.