Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Review: Beauty with Some Brains

With its Galaxy Book series, Samsung has been steadily making tides in the premium laptop segment. The laptop is the epitome of the premium design language and state-of-the-art displays. This year, the company has refreshed its lineup with the launch of Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 laptops in India. The latter is the one we are going to talk about today. The latest 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung brings tried and tested design language to the table. However, we now have the new generation of Ultra processors coupled with some interesting AI features. That said, for a hefty price tag of Rs 1,79,990, does it make sense to go for this thin and light ultrabook? Let's find the answer in this in-depth review.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Design: Sleek and Sturdy

Dimension - 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm

Weight - 1.66kg

Colours - Moonstone Gray

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 offers a similar design language as we have seen in the previous generation Galaxy Book Pro 360 series. However, this is not necessarily bad as it is still one of the sleekest and lightest 2-in-1 available in the market with just 12.8mm thickness and 1.66kg weight.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 features all-metal chassis.

Samsung has done an excellent job by introducing a luxe all-metal chassis that offers a sturdy yet premium look and feel. Although the laptop is quite slim, the large 16-inch display still requires a suitably sized bag for travelling. The company has also made the 360-hinge sturdy; you won't get that wobbly feel when you open the lid.

The laptop is available in Moonstone Gray finish, which looks subtle, and the matte finish keeps the fingerprints and smudges at bay. Once you open the lid, you will be greeted with a full-size keyboard and a large trackpad. The right side of the device features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a microSD card reader.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro I/O ports.

The laptop's left side features a 2x USB-C 4.0 with Thunderbolt and a HDMI 2.1 port. That said, the laptop's look and feel surely make it a premium offering, and the brand has certainly done a good job of making a sturdy laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Display: Crisp and Fluid

Display - 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen

Resolution - 3K (2880 x 1800 pixels)

Refresh Rate - Up to 120Hz

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 fully utilises the AMOLED display technology to provide vibrant and crisp colours. The company has also given you the option to customise the display profile as you need, including Standard and Vivid. The latter one is recommended as it offers better colour saturation.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 features a 3K AMOLED display that offers crisp visuals.

The display also comes loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate, making the whole experience fluid. While watching "Lost in Space' on Netflix, the blacks were deep, and the dynamic range was on point.

The 3K display offers a good brightness of 500nits, making it easier to use in outdoor lighting conditions. It also provides wide viewing angles, which is a good thing. Moreover, the anti-reflective coating also minimises the glare for a better viewing experience. The touch screen is also smooth and accurate, and you will enjoy it while using it in a tent mode.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam: Some Hits and Misses

Keyboard - Full-size backlit keyboard

Webcam - 1080p Hi-res wide-angle camera

Speakers - Quad Speakers

The company is giving a full-size backlit keyboard with the latest laptop. The chicklet-styled keyboard delivers short key travel and some noticeable keystroke noise, which makes the typing experience somewhat better. However, the keyboard feels slightly cramped while typing, and you must go through a learning curve to get the hang of the keys.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 features a full-size backlit keyboard.

The keyboard also features a dedicated power on/off that also acts as a fingerprint scanner right at the top-right corner. The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 does not facial Windows Hello login feature, which is quite odd for a laptop in this price range. However, the fingerprint sensor is fast in most cases. However, I noticed that it stopped working randomly on different occasions, and you need to restart the laptop to make it function properly again.

Coming to the touchpad, it is probably one of the largest I have seen in a laptop. The trackpad is smooth and offers good response. You also get gesture-swiping controls that can be customised by going to Settings > Touchpad.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 has a quad-speaker system, which delivers good sound output. The speaker delivers a decent level of depth, and they don't distort at high volumes, which is a good thing. The webcam works well and supports Windows Studio Effects, which means you can use different features like auto framing, portrait blur, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Software: Works Better if you have a Flagship Galaxy Phone

Operating System - Windows 11

Other Features - Copilot Plus

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 runs on Windows 11 operating system. The device also comes loaded with a Copilot AI tool with multiple use cases. I used Copilot to summarise the articles for easy reading. That said, the company also offers a plethora of applications.

The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Ultra Core processors.

One can open the Galaxy Experience app and go through different apps like Samsung Notes, Quick Search, Samsung Gallery, Live Wallpaper, Samsung Studio, and more. Moreover, if you have a Galaxy smartphone, then you can also use connectivity features like using your Galaxy phone as a camera for video calls, drag and drop files between phone and laptop, quick share, and more.

The company also ships a S-Pen with the device, which is quite responsive and offers a comfortable fit. The S-Pen also supports Air Commands, which allow you to access different features. The most usable ones are the Smart Select and Smart Write.

The former allows you to take a screenshot, while the latter helps you take notes on a screen grab. Both features are quite useful for the creators. You can also add shortcuts in the Air Command tab, which is a good thing.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Performance: Power-packed Performance

Chipset - Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H

RAM - 16 GB LPDDR5X

ROM - 1TB NVMe SSD

GPU - Intel Arc Graphics

Coming to the performance, the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 offers lives up to the expectations. I got the Intel Core Ultra 7 unit, and boy; you will not face any problems with your daily work schedule. The laptop glides smoothly when multitasking between different applications. You can also check the benchmark scores below:

Benchmark Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Cinebench R23 Single Core 11752 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 10,961 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2,380 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 12571 PC Mark 10 6640 3DMark Night Raid 25,726 3DMark CPU Profile 7,234 CrystalDiskMark 3754.35 MB/s (Read)/ 2641.51 MB/s (Write)

Moreover, I didn't face many issues with it during a heavy workload that included multiple Chrome tabs, YouTube music playing in the background, shuffling between Slack and Chrome, using Copilot for summarising articles, and more.

The Ultra SoC also supports some casual gaming, but that's it. Don't expect some excellent performance while running popular AAA titles. The thermal performance needs some improvement, though. During the testing, I found out that the laptop was getting warm with heavy usage.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Battery: Impressive

Battery Capacity - 76 Wh (Typical)

Fast Charging - 64W USB Type-C Adapter

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 offers an impressive battery life. With the balanced profile, I got close to seven hours of battery life with medium usage. With heavy usage, the battery lasted for at least five hours. The company also ships a compact 68W fast charger with the laptop, and it quickly charges the device from 5 percent to 100 percent in 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Verdict

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 offers a premium design and brings some interesting features to the table.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro offers the right mix of premium design and flagship performance. The all-metal chassis gives it a sturdy yet premium look, while the slim form factor certainly works in favour. The performance is what you expect from a thin and light ultrabook at this price point. The display looks sharp and is surely one of the strong points of the device. The battery life is impressive, and so is the fast charging support.

However, the competition is quite tough in this price segment. The HP Spectre x360, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, and Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 offer similar specifications and performance. So, if you are into a thin and light 2-in-1 laptop and also an existing Samsung mobile user, then the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 will complete your ecosystem.