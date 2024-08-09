Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Bring 6.7-Inch Display, Exynos 2400 Chipset, More

Samsung is tipped to pack a 4,565mAh battery on the Galaxy S24 FE.

Updated: 9 August 2024 14:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in October last year

Highlights
  • We haven’t heard much about a potential release date for Galaxy S24 FE
  • Samsung is tipped to unveil the Galaxy S24 FE in five colours
  • The upcoming phone is expected to have an aluminum frame
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is yet to get an official launch date but leaks about the handset continue to surface on the Web. As per a new report, the watered-down version of the Galaxy S24 will come with a display size of 6.7-inch and Exynos 2400 chipset. It is tipped to be offered in five colour options with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The Galaxy S24 FE is likely to house a 4,565mAh battery. The battery could offer up to 78 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

An Android Headlines report has suggested the specifications of the Galaxy S24 FE. As per the report, the Fan Edition phone will boast a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. This would be an upgrade from Galaxy S23 FE's 6.4-inch 120Hz display with a peak brightness of 1,450nits. The design is likely to be identical to the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy S24 FE is said to run on the Exynos 2400 chipset. This is the same chipset that is found inside the Indian variants of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. It is believed to be more power efficient than Galaxy S23 FE's Exynos 2200 chipset.

Samsung is tipped to unveil the Galaxy S24 FE in five colours — blue, green, black, graphite, and yellow. Last year's Galaxy S23 FE is available in Mint, Graphite, and Purple shades in India.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is expected to have an aluminium frame like its predecessor. The display is said to sport Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for protection. It is said to include a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide rear camera, and an 8-megapixel 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there could be a 10-megapixel front camera.

Samsung is expected to pack several Galaxy AI features in the Galaxy S24 FE including Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate. It could ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1. The phone is said to house a 4,565mAh battery, slightly larger than the 4,500mAh battery in its predecessor. As per the report, the battery could offer up to 29 hours of video playback and up to 78 hours of music playback.

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung
OpenAI Warns ChatGPT Voice Mode Users Might End Up Forming ‘Social Relationships’ With the AI
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 Review: Beauty with Some Brains

