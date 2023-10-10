Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 Must-Have iPhone 15 Accessories You Can Buy During Ongoing Sale

iPhone 15 is powered by an in-house A16 Bionic SoC.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 October 2023 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 (pictured) is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series includes a base, a plus, a pro and a pro max model
  • The lineup was released earlier this year in September
  • The base iPhone 15 model is available in three storage variants
Apple introduced the iPhone 15 series earlier this year in September with four models. The base iPhone 15 launched in five colour options and with three storage variants. Currently, Amazon is holding one of its biggest sales of the year, the Great Indian Festival. It kicked off on October 7 for Amazon Prime members and opened to all users a day later. During the sale, a wide range of electronic items including smartphones, laptops, tablets, PCs and other relevant accessories are being offered with lucrative discounts. This includes accessories we can use with the recently launched iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield protection. It is equipped with the Dynamic Island feature and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is powered by an A16 Bionic SoC and claims to offer a battery life of up to 20 hours. The handset has a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the back and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera at the front. The base 128GB variant of the model is priced at Rs. 79,990, while the 256GB and 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 89,990 and Rs. 1,09,990, respectively.

Here are some of the must-have iPhone 15 accessories that you could bag this sale season to go along with your latest iPhone.

Five must-have iPhone 15 accessories you can buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

This charging adaptor is compatible with iPhone 15, as well as other Apple devices like iPad and AirPods alongside other iPhone models. Down 11 percent from its marked price of Rs. 1,900, it is listed during the sale at Rs. 1,699. However, a charging cable will have to be bought separately and does not come in the box. The newest iPhone 15 ships with a USB Type-C cable that will work with the 20W adapter.

Buy now at Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 1,900)

iGear Core 20

This 2-in-1 20W power adaptor is available during the ongoing sale at Rs. 699, down 53 percent from its usual price of Rs. 1,500. Aside from being compatible with iPhone 15, it can also be used with competing Android models like Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy handsets. This adaptor claims to charge a phone from zero to 50 percent in 60 minutes.

Buy now at Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 1,500)

Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector

Protecting the display from accidental cracks and scratches is possibly one of the top priorities for most smartphone owners. Therefore, an accessory you must get to accompany your iPhone 15 is a screen guard. This Spigen screen protector is marked at Rs. 2,899 and during the Great Indian Festival, it is listed at Rs. 1,499 at a 48 percent discount.

Buy now at Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 2,899)

ESR for iPhone 15 Case

The next step to protect our phones is a durable back case. This cover is advertised for iPhone 15 models and claims to be shockproof. It is a transparent case that claims it will not develop a yellowish coating over time, unlike most other transparent phone covers. Down 40 percent from its marked price of Rs. 1,099, it is now available at a price of Rs. 664.

Buy now at Rs. 664 (MRP Rs. 1,099)

Egotude iPhone 15 Mag-Safe Matte Hard Back Cover

Compatible with the base iPhone 15 model, this matte black phone case is equipped with a magnetic ring design which is claimed to not hinder wireless charging. There is a 1mm raised edge around the display and camera module which seems to add another layer of protection. With a discount of 76 percent over its marked price of Rs. 1,999, the case is currently offered at Rs. 474.

Buy now at Rs. 474 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 Must-Have iPhone 15 Accessories You Can Buy During Ongoing Sale
