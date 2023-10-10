Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

An additional 10 percent instant discount — usually up to Rs. 5,000 — can be availed during the ongoing Amazon sale via SBI card transactions.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 October 2023 16:31 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Brooke Cagle

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is the best time to buy a laptop at a discounted price

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering discouns on laptops
  • You can also trade in your older laptop for an exchange discount
  • Dell and HP laptops have been discounted for the ongoing Amazon sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale entered its third day on Tuesday — the fourth day, if you count the 24-hour head start for Prime subscribers — and the e-commerce platform continues to offer a range of products at discounted prices, including laptops priced under Rs. 40,000. As part of the sale event, you can also avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount, when you make purchases using an SBI card. If you want to lower the price of your next laptop even further, you can trade in your older model for an exchange discount during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival sale.

If you're looking to purchase a new laptop and have a budget of Rs. 40,000, then don't miss these handpicked deals for laptops that are available at discounted prices as part of Amazon's sale event:

HP 15s (Intel Core i3, 12th Gen)

Powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i3 processor, this HP laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display. It is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and has 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and comes with Microsoft Office 2021, as per the listing on Amazon. The HP 15s is also claimed to offer up to 10 hours and 45 minutes of video playback on a single charge.

Buy now at Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 56,261)

Honor MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U)

Featuring an aluminium body with a thickness of 15mm, the Honor MegaBook is one of the slimmest laptops in this list. It has a 56Wh battery that can be charged at 65W over a USB Type-C port. This laptop runs on a Ryzen 5 5500U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You can also use the fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button to quickly log in to your computer.

Buy now at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 65,999)

Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i3, 12th Gen)

Sporting a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 220 nits of peak brightness, the Asus Vivobook 15 is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i3 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and you will also get access to Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Student Edition at no additional cost. It packs a 42Wh battery with up to 6 hours of battery life, as per the listing on the e-commerce website.

Buy now at Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 60,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U)

This laptop runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with AMD Radeon graphics and features a 15.6-inch full-HD display. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM that — can be upgraded to 16GB — and a 512GB SSD. The IdeaPad 1 has two 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The 42Wh battery on the laptop is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of usage and it can be charged to 80 percent in an hour, according to the company.  

Buy now at Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 68,499)

Dell 14 (Intel Core i3, 12th Gen)

With a 12th generation Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM, this laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and comes with Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Student Edition and a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi-Device Security. It packs a 42Wh battery and can be charged at 65W.

Buy now at Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 48,692)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 43-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 25,000 During Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000
