Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale entered its third day on Tuesday — the fourth day, if you count the 24-hour head start for Prime subscribers — and the e-commerce platform continues to offer a range of products at discounted prices, including laptops priced under Rs. 40,000. As part of the sale event, you can also avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount, when you make purchases using an SBI card. If you want to lower the price of your next laptop even further, you can trade in your older model for an exchange discount during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival sale.

If you're looking to purchase a new laptop and have a budget of Rs. 40,000, then don't miss these handpicked deals for laptops that are available at discounted prices as part of Amazon's sale event:

HP 15s (Intel Core i3, 12th Gen)

Powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i3 processor, this HP laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display. It is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and has 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and comes with Microsoft Office 2021, as per the listing on Amazon. The HP 15s is also claimed to offer up to 10 hours and 45 minutes of video playback on a single charge.

Buy now at Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 56,261)

Honor MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U)

Featuring an aluminium body with a thickness of 15mm, the Honor MegaBook is one of the slimmest laptops in this list. It has a 56Wh battery that can be charged at 65W over a USB Type-C port. This laptop runs on a Ryzen 5 5500U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You can also use the fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button to quickly log in to your computer.

Buy now at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 65,999)

Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i3, 12th Gen)

Sporting a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 220 nits of peak brightness, the Asus Vivobook 15 is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i3 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and you will also get access to Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Student Edition at no additional cost. It packs a 42Wh battery with up to 6 hours of battery life, as per the listing on the e-commerce website.

Buy now at Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 60,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U)

This laptop runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with AMD Radeon graphics and features a 15.6-inch full-HD display. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM that — can be upgraded to 16GB — and a 512GB SSD. The IdeaPad 1 has two 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The 42Wh battery on the laptop is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of usage and it can be charged to 80 percent in an hour, according to the company.

Buy now at Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 68,499)

Dell 14 (Intel Core i3, 12th Gen)

With a 12th generation Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM, this laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and comes with Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Student Edition and a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi-Device Security. It packs a 42Wh battery and can be charged at 65W.

Buy now at Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 48,692)

