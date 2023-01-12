Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Dates Announced: Deals and Offers Teased

Amazon will provide a 10 percent instant discount on purchases using SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 12 January 2023 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day sale will be accessible for Prime members 24 hours in advance

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale will open for all on January 15
  • The sale will offer up to 40 percent discount on mobilephones
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 will last for five days

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 dates have been announced. The online marketplace will run its special discount sale from January 15 to January 20 this year. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale. Amazon's Great Republic Day sale promises discounts on smartphones, accessories, laptops, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Amazon has also joined hands with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its cardholders during the sale. Buyers will also get Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 offers

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 begins on January 15. The five-day sale will bring up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories from brands including Apple, iQoo, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi. The e-commerce website has started teasing some of the major offers via a dedicated microsite. Currently, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Redmi A1, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G are listed to receive price cuts.

The upcoming sale also promises up to 75 percent off on laptops, smartwatches, earbuds and other electronic items. Buyers with Amazon Prime membership will get 24-hour early access to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starting 12am on January 14. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version, Boat Airdopes 141, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and Ptron BassBuds Jade will see price cuts in the sale.

Other home appliances including Smart TVs, refrigerators and washing machines will be up for grabs with up to 60 percent discount. The 43-inch Mi TV 5X 4K android TV and 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Google TV are confirmed to receive price cuts during the sale.

Interested users can also buy Amazon Echo smart speakers, Fire TV sticks, and Kindle devices at up to a 45 percent discount. Besides this, the sale will also see the launch of more than 60 products. Interested buyers can wishlist the desired products to grab them at discounted prices.

Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made via SBI cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also get no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv cards. Furthermore, there will be exchange discounts and offers for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users.

The e-commerce major is expected to announce more details about the new big sale in the coming days. We will be bringing you the best deals on electronics items once the sale kicks off this month.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Android 12 with promised updates
  • Very good battery life, 33W fast charging
  • Decent performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
