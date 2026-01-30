Apple Just Posted Its Best-Ever Quarter in History: 5 Things You Should Know

Apple announced the financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter on Thursday. The Cupertino-based tech giant posted a quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion (roughly Rs. 13.22 lakh crore), reaching a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 16 percent overall. The company CEO Tim Cook called it the “quarter for the record books,” highlighting that it was Apple's best-ever quarter. The growth was primarily driven by increased demand for iPhone, which also recorded a revenue growth of 23 percent YoY. Here are the five biggest takeaways from the company's earnings results.

Apple's Q1 2026 By Numbers

In a video of the earnings call shared by the tech giant, Cook and Apple's Chief Financial Officer, Kevan Parekh, shared details about the company's performance in the previous quarter. Beyond the abovementioned figures, it was revealed that iPhone sales contributed a record revenue of $85.3 billion (roughly Rs. 7.84 lakh crore), up from $69.1 billion (roughly Rs. 6.35 lakh crore) in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, marking a YoY growth of 23 percent.

On the other hand, Mac devices' share of revenue in Q1 2026 was $8.4 billion (roughly Rs. 77,000 crore), whereas the combined revenue from wearables, home devices, and accessories was $11.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakh crore). Apple's Services also witnessed a boosted performance, with revenue reaching $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2.76 lakh crore), up 14 percent YoY.

Parekh revealed that products gross margin was pegged at 40.7 percent, whereas Services gross margin was 76.5 percent in the preceding quarter. The CFO also highlighted that the company's net income in Q1 2026 was 42.1 billion (roughly Rs. 3.87 lakh crore), and earnings per share (EPS) was $2.84 (roughly Rs. 261).

iPhone Dominates Multiple Markets

Cook highlighted that Apple's “best-ever quarter” was achieved on the back of increased demand for iPhone, including the latest iPhone 17 series. The increased demand resulted in Apple gaining market share in various regions. In India, the company recorded “strong double-digit revenue growth,” while it posted 38 percent YoY growth in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

“We set all-time revenue records in the Americas, Europe, Japan, and rest of Asia Pacific, and grew in the vast majority of markets we track,” said the Apple CEO.

Rising Memory Prices a Concern for Apple

Answering a question from Amit Daryanani, an analyst at Evercore, Cook addressed the rising memory component prices that have plagued the consumer electronics market. He said that due to increased demand for the latest iPhone lineup, the company's inventory has grown thin and it is currently in a “supply chase mode to meet the very high levels of customer demand.”

The Apple CEO admitted that it is currently constrained by limited memory stock and added that the outlook for when supply will return to normal remains bleak. He added that memory had a minimal impact on the previous quarter, but in Q2 2026, its impact on gross margin could be higher.

“We do continue to see market pricing for memory increasing significantly. As always, we'll look at a range of options to deal with that,” Cook added.

Apple Bets Big on AI

Apple appeared to be bullish on artificial intelligence (AI). During the earnings call, Cook revealed that the “majority of users on enabled iPhones are actively leveraging the power of Apple Intelligence.” He also added that the company is bringing AI features to “more of what people already love about our products,” hinting that new features are currently under development.

A key part of the next phase of development is tied to Apple's recent partnership with Google, which the CEO addressed during his prepared statements. “We are also collaborating with Google to develop the next generation of Apple Foundation Models. This will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri coming this year,” he added.

Answering an analyst's question, the CEO also revealed that Google-made custom AI models for Apple will run in Private Cloud Compute, quashing rumours that the tech giant could run these models, including the advanced Siri capabilities from Google's Cloud infrastructure. Cook refrained from answering any questions around the deal, however.

Tim Cook Believes India Presents a Huge Opportunity

India remains one of Apple's key emerging regions. With a YoY growth in double-digits, the company continues to invest in the country. In December 2025, Apple opened its fifth store in Noida. Cook also added that the tech giant has plans to open a sixth store in Mumbai soon.

The company said that it set a quarterly revenue record in the country in Q1 2026. “We set quarterly revenue records on iPhone and Mac and iPad, and an all-time revenue record on services,” he explained. Calling it the second-largest smartphone market in the world and the fourth-largest PC market, Cook said Apple's current market share is “modest,” and that there is a “huge opportunity” for the company there.