Motorola's upcoming Razr 70 clamshell foldable has now appeared on China's 3C certification database, hinting that its launch may be approaching. The listing suggests the handset could support slightly faster wired charging than its predecessor. Earlier, the device had also surfaced on China's TENAA certification site and the UAE's TDRA database, revealing several key specifications. The Razr 70 is expected to succeed the Razr 60 series launched in April 2025, and could debut in China later this month or in early April before a wider global rollout.

Motorola Razr 70 Could Support 33W Fast Charging

The Motorola Razr 70, with the model number XT2657-2, was spotted on the 3C certification site, according to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing indicates support for 33W wired charging, which is not a considerable improvement over the 30W charging support on the Motorola Razr 60.

The recent TENAA listing of the Motorola Razr 70 suggested that the upcoming model is expected to retain most specifications seen on the Motorola Razr 60. It is listed with a rated 4,275mAh dual-cell battery, which may have a typical battery capacity of around 4,500mAh, similar to the preceding model.

The Motorola Razr 70 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) OLED main display, along with a 3.63-inch cover display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels, matching the display specifications of the Razr 60. In the camera department, the handset is listed with a dual rear camera setup comprising two 50-megapixel sensors, marking a change from the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter on the Razr 60. The front camera is expected to remain unchanged, with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Razr 70 is listed with a 2.75GHz octa-core chipset, slightly faster than the Dimensity 7400X on the Razr 60. It may also arrive in more RAM options, ranging between 8GB and 18GB, with storage going up to 1TB. It is said to have dimensions of 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and a weight of about 188g, nearly identical to the Razr 60. The TENAA listing also suggested it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.