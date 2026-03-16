Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 70 Reportedly Appears on 3C Certification Website; Could Arrive With Minor Charging Upgrade

Motorola Razr 70 Reportedly Appears on 3C Certification Website; Could Arrive With Minor Charging Upgrade

The Motorola Razr 70 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2640 pixels) OLED main display, along with a 3.63-inch cover display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 15:00 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Reportedly Appears on 3C Certification Website; Could Arrive With Minor Charging Upgrade

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 70 is expected to succeed the Razr 60 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 70 could retain many specifications of the Razr 60
  • Motorola Razr 70 could come with storage options up to 1TB
  • Motorola Razr 70 is tipped with dual 50-megapixel rear cameras
Advertisement

Motorola's upcoming Razr 70 clamshell foldable has now appeared on China's 3C certification database, hinting that its launch may be approaching. The listing suggests the handset could support slightly faster wired charging than its predecessor. Earlier, the device had also surfaced on China's TENAA certification site and the UAE's TDRA database, revealing several key specifications. The Razr 70 is expected to succeed the Razr 60 series launched in April 2025, and could debut in China later this month or in early April before a wider global rollout.

Motorola Razr 70 Could Support 33W Fast Charging

The Motorola Razr 70, with the model number XT2657-2, was spotted on the 3C certification site, according to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing indicates support for 33W wired charging, which is not a considerable improvement over the 30W charging support on the Motorola Razr 60.

The recent TENAA listing of the Motorola Razr 70 suggested that the upcoming model is expected to retain most specifications seen on the Motorola Razr 60. It is listed with a rated 4,275mAh dual-cell battery, which may have a typical battery capacity of around 4,500mAh, similar to the preceding model.

The Motorola Razr 70 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) OLED main display, along with a 3.63-inch cover display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels, matching the display specifications of the Razr 60. In the camera department, the handset is listed with a dual rear camera setup comprising two 50-megapixel sensors, marking a change from the combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter on the Razr 60. The front camera is expected to remain unchanged, with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Razr 70 is listed with a 2.75GHz octa-core chipset, slightly faster than the Dimensity 7400X on the Razr 60. It may also arrive in more RAM options, ranging between 8GB and 18GB, with storage going up to 1TB. It is said to have dimensions of 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and a weight of about 188g, nearly identical to the Razr 60. The TENAA listing also suggested it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 70, Motorola Razr 70 Features, Motorola Razr 70 Specifications, Motorola Razr 70 Series, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 70 Reportedly Appears on 3C Certification Website; Could Arrive With Minor Charging Upgrade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Realme P4 Lite 5G Will Be Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased as New Model Surfaces Online
  3. iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 May Launch With Same Specifications as OnePlus Turbo 6
  5. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spied in Leaked Hands-on Videos
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature for Conversations With Non-WhatsApp Users
  7. Instagram Will Disable End-to-End Encryption Soon: What It Means for You
  8. NASA's Dragonfly Moves Into the Assembly Phase to Uncover Titan's Mysteries
  9. Huawei Teases an Imminent Return to India With the Launch of This Tablet
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Reportedly Ditched Copilot Suggestions in Notifications to Reduce AI Bloat in Windows 11
  2. US SEC Drops Fraud Case Against BitClout Founder Nader Al-Naji
  3. Motorola Razr 70 Reportedly Appears on 3C Certification Website; Could Arrive With Minor Charging Upgrade
  4. iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  5. Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Enjoy 90 Plus Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Kirin Processors
  6. Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot AI Assistant is Coming to Current-Generation Xbox Consoles in 2026: Report
  7. Bitcoin Holds Above $74,000 as Institutional Demand and Whale Activity Support Crypto Market
  8. OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased; OnePlus Nord CE 6 Reportedly Visits BIS Database
  9. Bethesda Says It Will Share More on Starfield This Week, Suggesting PS5 Version Is Imminent
  10. Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Tipped to Feature 7.6-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »