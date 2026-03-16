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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Get 10x Periscope Telephoto Camera With Larger Aperture Than Galaxy S23 Ultra

Leaks suggest that the Find X9 Ultra, along with the Find X9s, could debut in the global markets around Q2 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 16:22 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Tipped to Get 10x Periscope Telephoto Camera With Larger Aperture Than Galaxy S23 Ultra

Oppo's flagship lineup currently comprises the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The flagship phone is tipped to feature a 10x periscope camera
  • This could allow higher light intake than older 10x zoom phones
  • The Oppo Find X9 Ultra could debut globally in Q2 2026
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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China soon as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship Find X9 series. While the company has yet to reveal details about its upcoming handset, a tipster has shed light on the periscope telephoto sensor, which is expected to headline its optics system. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be equipped with a 10x periscope telephoto shooter with an f/3.5 aperture, as per details shared by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Telephoto Camera Details (Anticipated)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Find X9 Ultra's camera will have a large aperture, which is said to allow around three times more light intake compared with the 10x periscope telephoto camera used in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

For context, Samsung's 'Ultra' model from 2023 has a 10x periscope telephoto lens with an f/4.9 aperture, which was among the last smartphones to include a dedicated 10x optical zoom lens. The company itself replaced the sensor with a 5x optical periscope camera and f/3.4 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If the leak turns out to be accurate, the improved aperture on the Find X9 Ultra could help deliver brighter zoom images and improved low-light performance at long focal lengths, at least in theory.

Separately, the tipster claimed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra's 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor will deliver higher light intake compared with competing telephoto solutions currently available. The improved camera hardware is also tipped to eliminate the need for an external teleconverter lens, which Oppo offers with the Pro model, to extend optical zoom capabilities.

2026 will mark the first time Oppo launches an Ultra model outside of China, which is said to be in line with its “long-term commitment to the global market”. As per Oppo, the upcoming handset is “built to be your next camera'. Per reports, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may carry a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor, along with a 50-megapixel secondary telephoto camera, offering up to 10x optical zoom capabilities.

The handset is confirmed to pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh in capacity. While its launch date remains under wraps, leaks suggest that the Find X9 Ultra, along with the Find X9s, could debut in the global markets around Q2 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra camera, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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