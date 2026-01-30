Apple CEO Tim Cook offered a glimpse into how users are adopting Apple Intelligence during the company's latest earnings call. He revealed that the majority of users with compatible iPhone models are already utilising Apple Intelligence features, and one particular feature appears to be more popular. Apple Intelligence was introduced in 2024, and since then, the company has added a dozen features, including writing tools and cleanup to this AI platform, with a focus on on-device processing. Meanwhile, Apple reported record revenue of $143.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025.

What Apple CEO Tim Cook Said About Apple Intelligence Adoption

During Apple's fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said that most users with compatible iPhone models are accessing the Apple Intelligence features. He highlighted Visual Intelligence as one of the most popular tools offered by the Cupertino company on its recent iPhone, iPad, and Mac models.

"One of our most popular features is Visual Intelligence, which helps users learn and do more than ever with the content on their iPhone screen, making it faster to search, take action, and answer questions across their apps", he added.

Cook says Apple introduced dozens of AI-driven capabilities, including writing tools and image cleanup features, since the rollout of Apple Intelligence. It has also expanded support to 15 languages. Cook added that Apple has been hearing positive user feedback about some of these features. He claimed that the Live Translation feature is assisting people in communicating across different languages.

Apple Intelligence is currently available on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup and newer devices. However, Apple has yet to share specific numbers on how many iPhone models or total active devices are now capable of running these AI features. CFO Kevan Parekh said the number of AI-capable devices in Apple's install base is steadily increasing, calling it an encouraging trend.

The iPhone maker is working with Google on the development of next-generation Apple Foundation Models, and these efforts are expected to power future Apple Intelligence enhancements. This is likely to power the more personalised version of Siri that is set to launch later this year, nearly two years after it was first announced by the company. Last year, it was reported that the company was sued by shareholders for allegedly overstating its AI progress.

The latest comments came shortly after Apple reported record results for the final quarter of last year. The company posted a profit of $42.1 billion on revenue of $143.8 billion.